AV Health Moment. Take the PTO

Vacations reduce stress and prevent burnout, improving mental clarity and energy.

Well-rested employees are more engaged and creative, boosting workplace performance.

PTO supports physical health, strengthens team relationships, and aligns with fair labor laws.

Source: General / Radio One

In today’s fast-paced work culture, it’s easy to forgo paid time off (PTO) in favor of productivity and deadlines. However, taking PTO you’ve earned isn’t just about catching a break—it’s a vital part of maintaining mental health, boosting productivity, and improving overall job satisfaction. This is especially important for workers in California, where labor laws aim to ensure fair treatment of employees and PTO accrual is highly regulated. Here’s why you should never leave your vacation days on the table and how doing so can benefit both you and your employer.

The Benefits of Taking PTO

Improved Mental Health Taking time away from work helps reduce stress and prevent burnout. According to the American Psychological Association, workers who take vacations report feeling less stressed and more energized when they return to work. In California, where industries like tech, healthcare, and construction often demand long hours, a break can provide much-needed mental clarity. Increased Productivity Research consistently shows that well-rested employees perform better. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) highlights that employees who take their allotted PTO are more engaged and productive upon their return. By stepping away from work, you can gain fresh perspectives and return with renewed focus and creativity. Better Physical Health Time off isn’t just good for your mind; it’s good for your body too. Studies cited by the BLS have shown that taking vacations lowers the risk of heart disease, reduces blood pressure, and improves sleep quality. With California’s active lifestyle culture, taking PTO to engage in outdoor activities or relaxation can have even greater health benefits. Stronger Workplace Relationships Taking PTO gives your team a chance to build trust and step up in your absence. It also allows you to return to work more present and engaged, fostering healthier relationships with colleagues. Enhanced Work-Life Balance California’s labor laws emphasize fair treatment for workers, including protections around PTO accrual. Using your vacation days allows you to align with these values, creating a better balance between your professional and personal life.

Statistics on PTO Usage

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average U.S. employee takes only about 54% of their available PTO.

Workers who take their PTO are 17% more likely to receive a raise or promotion compared to those who forgo their vacation days.

compared to those who forgo their vacation days. The BLS also reports that vacationing employees experience a 30% reduction in stress levels and a 20% increase in overall happiness post-vacation.