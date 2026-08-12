AV’s Daily Power Point “Christ Has Blessed Us.”

Source: samanthasophia / nappy.co

“She opens her arms to the poor and extends her hands to the needy.”

Proverbs 31:20

Isn’t it beautiful how Proverbs 31:20 captures the heart of true giving? It’s not just offering help from a distance—it’s drawing near. Opening arms, extending hands, stepping into someone’s world. This kind of generosity doesn’t just change others; it transforms us too.

The Proverbs 31 woman doesn’t wait for the perfect time—she seeks out opportunities to bless others. She sees beyond physical needs to hearts longing for dignity, hope, and love. She turns strangers into neighbors and neighbors into family.

And isn’t this how Jesus lived? He didn’t love from afar—He stepped into brokenness. He touched lepers, dined with outcasts, and opened His arms wide on the cross. Every encounter didn’t just help—it healed, restored, and redeemed.

That’s our calling today: to see through His eyes, love with His heart, and give with His hands. Because when we open our arms, we’re creating sacred spaces where people encounter God’s love, grace, and hope.

Dear Father,

Thank You for loving me so generously. Help me to love like You do—to see needs, to act in kindness, and to give with a joyful heart. Open my hands so I can serve, lift, and encourage those around me.

Let my life be a reflection of Your love. Where there is hurt, let me bring healing. Where there is loneliness, let me bring warmth. Use me, Lord, to shine Your light in a world that needs You.

I choose to open my arms and extend my hands—just as You have done for me.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.

“You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you.”

― John Bunyan