Kandi Crush Battle: Brownstone vs. Changing Faces

If you survived the ‘90s without having at least one of these songs on a mixtape, CD or radio playlist, I’m going to need you to explain yourself! Today’s Kandi Crush Battle is all about the ladies as Brownstone takes on Changing Faces. Changing Faces gets things started with “Foolin’ Around.” And the title alone tells you exactly what kind of conversation we’re having today. This is R&B with a little attitude. You can hear the frustration, the questions and the “I’m not stupid, so don’t play with me” energy.Brownstone answers with “I Can’t Tell You Why.” And that’s the beauty of Brownstone. Their harmonies could make even the most complicated relationship situation sound beautiful.

Then Changing Faces brings out one of their biggest records, “Stroke You Up.” This is where the battle gets serious. That song is pure ’90s R&B — sultry, confident and unforgettable. Brownstone follows with “3 Miles Empty,” bringing us back into those emotional relationship conversations. This is music for when you’re trying to figure out exactly where you stand with somebody. Then Changing Faces hits us with “G.H.E.T.T.O.U.T.” And baby, if you’ve ever needed to tell somebody to leave you alone, you already know why this song became an anthem.But Brownstone gets the final word with “If You Love Me.” And THAT is a way to close out a battle! This matchup is really about two different sides of ‘90s R&B: the vulnerable side and the confident side. The “I love you” side and the “don’t play with me” side. So who gets your Krush?