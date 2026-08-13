Kandi Crush Battle: Chrisette Michele vs. Chante Moore

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Some Kandi Crush Battles are about getting the party started. This one is about getting in your feelings! We’re putting Chrisette Michele against Chante Moore, and if you’re somebody who loves a good love song, this battle is for you. Chrisette opens with “Be OK.” There’s something special about this song because it feels like a reminder that even when life gets messy, you’re going to make it through. Sometimes you need a song that doesn’t pretend everything is perfect — it just tells you that you’re going to be alright.

Then Chante Moore steps in with “Love’s Taken Over.” And that’s Chante doing what Chante does best: giving us beautiful vocals and big feelings.Chrisette returns with “If I Have My Way,” bringing that dreamy, romantic energy. This is the kind of record that makes you start imagining an entire relationship that may or may not actually exist Then Chante gives us “Real One.” And honestly, aren’t we all looking for one? Somebody who’s genuine, consistent and actually means what they say? Chrisette’s “A Couple of Forevers” keeps the love story going. The title alone sounds like something you say when you’re serious about somebody.

Then Chante closes the battle with “Chante’s Got A Man.” And that title tells you everything you need to know! This battle is perfect for the people who believe in love, romance, commitment and maybe just a little bit of daydreaming. So grab your favorite person, turn the music up and tell me: Who gets the Krush — Chrisette Michele or Chante Moore?