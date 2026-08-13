Listen Live
Close
Kandi Eastman

Kandi Crush Battle: Chrisette Michele vs. Chante Moore

Kandi Crush Battle: Chrisette Michele vs. Chante Moore Is a Battle for the Lovers

Published on August 13, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2020 Soul Train Awards - Presented By BET - Red Carpet
Source: Leon Bennett/STA 2020 / Getty

Some Kandi Crush Battles are about getting the party started. This one is about getting in your feelings! We’re putting Chrisette Michele against Chante Moore, and if you’re somebody who loves a good love song, this battle is for you. Chrisette opens with “Be OK.” There’s something special about this song because it feels like a reminder that even when life gets messy, you’re going to make it through. Sometimes you need a song that doesn’t pretend everything is perfect — it just tells you that you’re going to be alright.

Then Chante Moore steps in with “Love’s Taken Over.” And that’s Chante doing what Chante does best: giving us beautiful vocals and big feelings.Chrisette returns with “If I Have My Way,” bringing that dreamy, romantic energy. This is the kind of record that makes you start imagining an entire relationship that may or may not actually exist Then Chante gives us “Real One.” And honestly, aren’t we all looking for one? Somebody who’s genuine, consistent and actually means what they say? Chrisette’s “A Couple of Forevers” keeps the love story going. The title alone sounds like something you say when you’re serious about somebody.

Then Chante closes the battle with “Chante’s Got A Man.” And that title tells you everything you need to know! This battle is perfect for the people who believe in love, romance, commitment and maybe just a little bit of daydreaming. So grab your favorite person, turn the music up and tell me: Who gets the Krush — Chrisette Michele or Chante Moore?

More from Majic 102.1

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Chris Tucker in a black leather jacket standing in front of a red background with the text "CHRIS TUCKER LIVE" and the date "Saturday, December 5th".
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Passes to see Chris Tucker LIVE at Smart Financial Dec. 5

Comments
6 Items
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

5 Things A$AP Rocky Revealed About Rihanna That Make Us Love Her Even More

Comments
A concert poster featuring a man in a red suit playing a guitar, with a woman in a red dress standing next to him. The text reads "Majic 102.1 Under the Stars" and lists the performers as "BABYFACE" and "KEYSHIA COLE".
Events  |  J. Bachelor

Majic Under The Stars Featuring Babyface with Keyshia Cole

Comments
6 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Olandria Carthen, Serena Page & More Serve Major Looks At Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood Party

Comments
Usher Residency
Madd Hatta's Daily Dilemma  |  Madd Hatta

DAILY DILEMMA: USHER GETS THE COLD SHOULDER

Comments

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close