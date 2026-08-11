AV’s R And B Minute.

Donell Jones and Joe will compete in the next R&B 'Verzuz' battle on August 20

Roc Nation denies claims that Jay-Z's new album is finished

Sean Paul, Disclosure, and others to perform at the Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Donell Jones Says He’ll Face Off With Joe In Upcoming R&B ‘Verzuz’

Donell Jones says he and Joe will be the next R&B artists to face off in a ‘Verzuz’ battle. The veteran singer was backstage ahead of his set at the Wine & Slow Jams Festival in Maryland when he revealed the update. After confirming that he’s working on new music, Jones claimed he and fellow singer Joe will be the next pair of legends to go head to head in a song-for-song match-up. Jones said the event has not been announced yet, but he claims it’s happening on August 20. Complex, who’s been a partner for the past several Verzuz events, appeared thrown off by the announcement.

Roc Nation Responds To Claim That JAY-Z’s Rumored Album Is Done

JAY-Z’s record label has responded to a rumor about the status of his alleged upcoming album. Roc Nation issued a statement on Monday, following a claim from record executive Ray Daniels. On the latest episode of The Raydar Report, the seasoned music executive alleged that Hov’s next solo album is finished. Shortly after the clip from Daniels’ show spread online, Roc Nation issued a short and sweet response. “Fake news,” the label said. The rumors surrounding JAY-Z’s alleged album have been swirling for well over a year. Artists like Memphis Bleek and Cash Cobain claimed Hov is working on new music, but reps for the seasoned MC shut down the rumors. Speculation about the rumored album increased last month after JAY-Z brought out Pharrell Williams during his anniversary show at Yankee Stadium

Sean Paul, Disclosure To Headline T-Mobile Stage During Formula One Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix

Sean Paul, Disclosure, and Two Friends are set to headline the T-Mobile Stage during the Formula One Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix later this year. The performances are scheduled for November 19th through the 21st. The line up also features Natasha Bedingfield, Gorgon City, and Ja Rule, among others. Tickets are available now.

Tupac Murder Trial Gets Started With Jury Selection

Jury selection in the murder trial of the man accused of killing Tupac Shakur has started in Las Vegas. It began Monday and could last several days. Duane Davis is accused of orchestrating the 1996 murder, and faces life in prison without parole if convicted. The Clark County District Attorney’s office has submitted a list of potential witnesses that contains over 200 names. Shakur was sitting at a red light when a white Cadillac pulled up next to him and opened fire on September 7th, 1996. He was shot multiple times and died six days later.

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms “Act III”

Megan Thee Stallion is confirming that she has a new project in the works. In a post on X and Instagram, the rapper shared a pair of images with the words “Act Three” and “I’m Back” written on her back. She didn’t reveal any additional details, however, the post suggests that she could be releasing the follow up to her album “Megan: Act Two” in the near future.