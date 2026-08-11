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Tiffany Haddish Pleads Guilty in Georgia DUI Case

Published on August 11, 2026
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The Fayette County DUI case involving Tiffany Haddish is now resolved.

As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the actress/comedienne pleaded guilty to DUI driving less safe, avoiding trial. Under the terms of her plea deal, all remaining traffic charges against her were dropped. Haddish, who appeared via video call, received credit for time served following her initial arrest, and no additional jail time was imposed.

As part of the disposition, Haddish’s Georgia driver’s license has been suspended. She will also be on probation for 12 months, be subjected to random testing, and take a DUI course.

The case stems from a January 2022 arrest in Peachtree City. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting that the “Girls Trip” star was asleep behind the wheel near an intersection. Officers found her vehicle parked near a residential yard and reported signs of impairment before arresting her.

Under Georgia law, a “DUI less safe” charge means that a driver was impared to the extent that it was unsafe for them to drive, even without the results of a blood-alcohol test.

A series of continuances, motions on both sides, and leaves of absence resulted in the case being stalled for over four years.

Previously, Haddish’s defense team unsuccessfully sought dismissal, claiming that the delay violated her right to a speedy trial. However, the judge denied the motion, saying that the delay was due in part to defense requests.

With the plea deal now finalized, the matter is now officially closed.

Tiffany Haddish Pleads Guilty in Georgia DUI Case was originally published on majicatl.com

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