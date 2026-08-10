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Kandi Eastman

Michael Bivins Is Back With New Heat and a New “Get Down”

Michael Bivins Is Back With New Heat and a Brand-New “Get Down” Visual

Published on August 10, 2026
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Trill Burgers April 2026 Mike Bivins
Source: Radio ONE / David Settle

If you know your R&B history, then you already know the name Michael Bivins carries some serious weight. From New Edition to Bell Biv DeVoe and everything in between, Bivins has been connected to some of the most important moments in Black music. And now, he’s back with something new for us.

Michael Bivins is bringing the heat with his latest single, “Get Down,” and he’s giving the record a visual to match the energy. And honestly, that’s what I love about artists who have been around for a while: they don’t have to do anything. They could sit back and let the history speak for itself. But when they decide to step back into the spotlight, there’s something special about seeing them create again.

“Get Down” feels like a reminder that you don’t have to choose between respecting where you came from and embracing where music is going. New music. New visuals. New energy. That’s the message. And when you’re talking about Michael Bivins, you’re talking about somebody who has spent decades understanding how music, style and culture work together. He’s been a performer, a businessman, a mentor and a major part of the New Jack Swing and R&B conversations that shaped generations.

So when he drops something new, I’m paying attention. What I also appreciate is that this isn’t simply about releasing another song. Visuals matter. We live in a world where people don’t just hear music anymore—they experience it. A great visual can introduce somebody to a song they might have skipped otherwise.

And that’s exactly what “Get Down” is giving. If you’ve been waiting for something fresh from Michael Bivins, this is your invitation to press play, check out the visuals and see what he’s bringing to this next chapter. Because legends don’t always have to recreate the past. Sometimes they just need to remind us that they still know how to get down. And yes, I absolutely see what you did there, Mike! – Kandi Eastman

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