Chick-fil-A Has a Freebie Waiting for You

Okay, Houston, if somebody tells you there’s free breakfast involved, you already know we’re going to investigate! There is nothing like waking up, realizing you don’t feel like cooking and then finding out somebody is giving away breakfast. That’s the kind of news I like to hear before I’ve even had my first cup of coffee.

Chick-fil-A has become known for Houston-area breakfast giveaways, including previous promotions where participating restaurants offered free breakfast items with no purchase required. In one Houston promotion, participating locations offered specific breakfast entrées on select Tuesdays, with one item per person and availability limited by supply.

And if you’re anything like me, the phrase “no purchase necessary” immediately gets my attention. Now, before you jump in your car, here’s the important part: promotions like these are generally limited to participating Houston-area locations, breakfast hours and supplies can vary, and you don’t want to assume every Chick-fil-A is participating. Previous Houston giveaways have specifically instructed customers to check participating locations and arrive during breakfast hours.

But let’s talk about why these giveaways are always such a big deal. Breakfast is one of those meals that can completely change your day. A hot biscuit, a cup of coffee and a few minutes to yourself can make that early morning commute feel a little less painful. And let’s be honest: Houston mornings can already be a lot. You’ve got traffic. You’ve got school drop-offs. You’ve got people trying to get to work. You’ve got somebody driving 20 miles under the speed limit in the left lane. So if a free breakfast can make your morning just a little better, I’m all for it.

If you’re planning to take advantage of a current Chick-fil-A Houston promotion, check the participating location before you go and make sure you know the specific date, breakfast hours and offer details. Previous Houston promotions have been available while supplies last and limited to one item per person. And please don’t be that person who gets mad at the employees because the free food ran out. You knew the words “while supplies last” were there! So Houston, check your local Chick-fil-A, grab that breakfast and start your day with a little something extra. Because sometimes the best price on breakfast is FREE – Kandi Eastman