BEYONCE TAKES CONTROL

Source: NBC / NBC

Now THIS is what I call ownership.

Beyoncé has spent decades showing us what it looks like to control the stage. Now she is making the same move in business. On August 10, LVMH confirmed Beyoncé bought out its stake in SirDavis Whisky, giving Houston superstar full ownership of the brand she launched with Moët Hennessy in 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed.

But this story is bigger than celebrity liquor.

SirDavis is named for Beyoncé’s paternal great-grandfather, Davis Hogue, a farmer and moonshiner during Prohibition. Family history says he hid bottles of whisky inside cedar trees for friends and relatives to find. Four generations later, his great-granddaughter turned that story into a luxury brand headquartered in Houston, with the whisky finished, blended and bottled in Texas.

And they did not just throw a famous name on some brown liquor and call it premium. SirDavis was developed with whisky maker Dr. Bill Lumsden. Its mash bill is 51 percent rye and 49 percent malted barley, then finished in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks. The whisky even earned spirits awards before the public knew Beyoncé was behind it.

That is what makes this a Dropping Jewels moment.

Beyoncé partnered with one of the biggest luxury companies in the world to develop the product, establish distribution and introduce it globally. Then, when the opportunity came, she bought the partner out.

There is a lesson here. Partnerships can give you resources, knowledge, reach and credibility. But partnership does not have to be the final destination.

Sometimes the real flex is not getting the endorsement check. It is owning the name, product, story and future.

Partner when you need to. Learn everything you can. Build your leverage.

Then, if the door opens, do not just ask for a seat at the table.

Own the table.

Check out Dropping Jewels with The Madd Hatta weekday afternoons at 5:26 on Majic 102.1.