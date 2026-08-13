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Master P On Why Houston is the First Stop on Cash Money/No Limit Tour

Published on August 13, 2026
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Four people posing in front of a backdrop with "97.9 THE BOX" and BMW logos.
Source: 97.9 The Box / Good Morning H-Town

Master P pulled up on Good Morning H-Town to talk about bringing the highly anticipated No Limit & Cash Money Tour: “One More Time for the Streets” to Houston.

RELATED: Get Tickets to Cash Money/No Limit Tour Coming to Houston Sept. 11

The No Limit founder spoke about the deep-rooted connection between New Orleans and Houston, two Southern cities that have shared a musical and cultural bond for decades. From artists building fan bases across both cities to Houston becoming a second home for many New Orleans residents following Hurricane Katrina, the relationship between H-Town and the N.O. runs deep.

Promotional concert poster for "Cash Money No Limit Tour" featuring rappers Juvenile, Birdman, and Master P.

That history is part of the reason Houston was chosen to kick off the tour.

The massive show brings together two of New Orleans’ most legendary Hip-Hop movements, No Limit Records and Cash Money Records, for a night celebrating the music that helped define an era of Southern Hip-Hop.

And Master P wants Houston fans to look the part.

During his conversation with Good Morning H-Town, P revealed that there will be a cash prize for the best camo outfit at the Houston show. That means No Limit soldiers might want to dig into the closet and pull those camouflage fits back out for the night.

The No Limit & Cash Money Tour: “One More Time for the Streets” hits Toyota Center on September 11, featuring Master P, Birdman, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, B.G., Mia X, Silkk The Shocker, Boosie and more.

Houston gets the first stop, and with two of the South’s most influential rap empires sharing the stage, it’s shaping up to be a major night for Southern Hip-Hop.

Master P On Why Houston is the First Stop on Cash Money/No Limit Tour was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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