DROPPING JEWELS: LIFE INSURANCE AIN’T MORBID — IT’S LOVE!

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It’s the conversation nobody wants to have. Ever!

Life insurance.

I know, Talking about your final day feels heavy. It ain’t a sexy topic. But you know what’s heavier? Leaving your family holding the bag with nothing to cover it. That’s the real weight right there.

Here’s the truth. Life insurance is love. Plain and simple. It’s you saying “I got you” even when you’re gone.

Now let’s break it down. Term life is affordable, especially when you’re young and healthy. We talking pennies a day for real protection. A healthy 30 year old can grab a solid 20 year policy for around 20 to 30 dollars a month. That’s less than your streaming bills, fam.

Whole life costs more, but it builds cash value over time. Money you can borrow against later. Two different tools, one mission. Cover your people.

But peep the jewel. The longer you wait, the more it costs you. Rates can jump about 8 to 10 percent for every year you sit on it. Your age and your health today? That’s the cheapest they’ll ever be. Facts.

And check this. Over 100 million Americans walk around with no coverage or not enough. That’s a whole lot of families one bad day away from real trouble.

This ain’t about fear. This is about making sure your people are covered no matter what.

So handle it. Lock it in. Protect the ones you love.

Life insurance ain’t morbid. It’s love. Period.

Tap in to Dropping Jewels with The Madd Hatta weekdays at 5:26 on Majic 102.1.