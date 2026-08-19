DROPPING JEWELS: TOXIC BOSS: WHY THEY LOVE THE MEDIOCRE ONE

Source: Majic 102.1 / The Madd Hatta Show

Your boss is toxic. You think they hate you. And you know what? You might be right. LaMiriam Johnson, an advocate for psychological safety in the workplace, broke down five reasons why. So listen up.

This ain’t just talk either. A study from the American Psychological Association found nearly 1 in 5 workers say their workplace is toxic. And Gallup says only 21 percent of employees feel engaged at work. That means most folks are just going through the motions. Your mediocre coworker included.

Here’s the countdown.

Number five. That mediocre coworker makes the boss feel superior. No competition. No pressure. The boss never feels coached or intimidated. Just comfortable.

Number four. They don’t challenge the boss. No questions. No pushback. They nod and agree, even when it’s flat out wrong. Easy button.

Number three. They protect the boss’s ego. Toxic bosses love people they feel bigger than. That coworker ain’t seen as a threat. Never was.

Number two. And you already know this one. They’re okay with the favoritism. Okay with the double standards. They play office politics like a pro. They don’t speak up. And that keeps the whole broken system running just how it is. That matters, because SHRM found 4 in 10 workers have seen favoritism play out in their own office.

Number one. The big one. You expose the gap. The gap between who your toxic boss pretends 2B and who you actually are. You perform. You got boundaries. To a real leader, that’s gold. To a toxic boss? That’s a reason to hate you.

So don’t shrink. Don’t dim your light for somebody’s fragile ego. Keep your standards high. Keep your boundaries tight.

You ain’t the problem. You’re the proof.

You can follow LaMiriam Johnson on instagram for more job related jewels at @lamiriamjohnson_ and check out Dropping Jewels with The Madd Hatta weekdays at 5:26 on Majic 102.1.