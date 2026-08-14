Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Mom Speaks Out Amid Legal Battle With Daughter-In-Law

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The legal battle surrounding the estate of late actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner may finally be moving toward a resolution, but not before tensions between his mother and widow made headlines. Now, Pamela Warner is speaking publicly about the dispute and pushing back on claims that she ever intended to prevent her granddaughter from receiving financial support.

According to PEOPLE, Pamela says a settlement has been reached with representatives for Malcolm’s 9-year-old daughter. The agreement — which still requires court approval — would reportedly give the child the majority of the remaining trust and estate.

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“Recent claims that Pamela sought to prevent her granddaughter from receiving financial support are untrue,” a statement released on Pamela’s behalf says. She maintains that Malcolm had intentionally made provisions for his wife and daughter outside of the trust, amounting to millions of dollars.

Pamela also says she initially attempted to resolve the estate matters privately before the legal proceedings began. Her latest statement emphasizes that the settlement is intended to protect her granddaughter’s financial future while also preserving her relationship with her grandmother.

“The Settlement also memorializes that it is in the best interest of Malcolm’s daughter to have a relationship with her grandmother, Pamela,” the statement says.

The dispute became public after Malcolm’s widow, Tenisha Warner, took legal action over the estate. As reported by Yahoo Entertainment, Tenisha alleged that Malcolm owed her more than $1.2 million under the terms of their 2022 premarital agreement. That included a $1 million life insurance policy she says he intended to secure but never finalized.

Tenisha has also said that Malcolm was working to update his estate plan before his death but did not have the opportunity to complete it. The existing Warner Family Trust was established in 1996, years before Malcolm married Tenisha and became a father.

Malcolm died at 54 in July 2025 after an accidental drowning while vacationing with his family in Costa Rica. Since then, Tenisha has been navigating life as a single mother while dealing with the financial and legal complications surrounding his estate.

For Pamela, the hope now appears to be that the settlement will allow Malcolm’s daughter to benefit from her father’s legacy without further delays or courtroom battles. As the agreement awaits approval, the family’s focus can hopefully begin shifting from what divided them to the child at the center of it all.

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Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Mom Speaks Out Amid Legal Battle With Daughter-In-Law was originally published on madamenoire.com