Astros drop series finale to Mariners, 3-2 loss

Cowboys defeat Seahawks 17-7 in preseason game

Cowboys agree to deal with veteran pass rusher Von Miller

Source: Radio One / Artistik Rebel

Astros Drop Rubber Match To Mariners

(Houston, TX) — The Astros dropped the rubber match with the Mariners following a 3-2 loss in Houston. Jeremy Pena and Nick Allen hit solo home runs for Houston, which has dropped five of its last eight. The Astros host the Angels starting tomorrow.

NFL Roundup

(Undated) — In NFL preseason action on Saturday, the Cowboys knocked off the Seahawks 17-7 in Seattle. The Broncos beat the Falcons 27-7 on Friday in Atlanta. The action continues this week. The Texans host the Raiders on Thursday. Denver hosts Green Bay on Friday, while Dallas visits Arizona on Saturday.

Cowboys Agree To Deal With Von Miller

(Oxnard, CA) — Veteran pass rusher Von Miller is headed to Big D for his 15th NFL season. The Dallas Cowboys announced Sunday they have agreed to a deal with the future Hall of Famer, who went to DeSoto High School in Texas before playing college ball at Texas A&M. The 37-year-old Miller leads all active players with 138-and-a-half career sacks. He recorded nine sacks with Washington last season.

Report: Vikings’ Jamal Adams Out For Season

(Eagan, MN) — The Vikings are going to be without a versatile defender for the remainder of the year. According to NFL Network, Jamal Adams will miss the 2026 season because of a right knee injury he suffered in Minnesota’s preseason win over the New York Giants. Adams was signed on the eve of training camp and had been taking heavy first team reps during practice. He even changed his number from 54 to 32 because the Vikings were using him more at safety.

Colts And Pacers Donate To Indiana Flood Relief

(Indianapolis, IN) — The Colts and Pacers are getting involved with flood relief. Each of Indianapolis’ local pro sports teams is donating 125-thousand-dollars to efforts throughout the state. The Indiana Fever and Noblesville Boom of the G League also joined the effort. The announcement came before the Colts’ training camp practice on Sunday, with the money going directly to the American Red Cross.

Commanders QB Mariota Has Sprained MCL

(Ashburn, VA) — The Commanders are dealing with a banged up signal caller. Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a sprained right knee and will miss the rest of the preseason. Mariota sprained his medial collateral ligament in the first quarter of Washington’s exhibition victory over the Miami Dolphins. The expectation is for him to be ready for the regular season opener. The Commanders visit the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13th.

Class Of 2026 Enshrined Into Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame

(Springfield, MA) — A new class entered the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend. Nine new inductees were welcomed into the Hall during Saturday’s enshrinement ceremony. Among them were two-time WNBA MVPs Candace Parker and Elena Delle Donne along with longtime NBA coaches Doc Rivers and Mike D’Antoni. Also inducted was the 1996 USA Basketball Women’s National Team that went undefeated on their way to winning the gold medal.

Karl-Anthony Towns And Jordyn Woods Marry In Malibu

(Malibu, CA) — New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns and model Jordyn Woods are married. The two tied the knot on Saturday in Malibu with a guest list full of Hollywood A-listers and fellow NBA players from Kylie Jenner and Timothee [[ Timothy ]] Chalamet to Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. The 30-year-old Towns and the 28-year-old Woods have been romantically linked since 2020.

Tommy John Dead At 83

(Undated) — Baseball legend Tommy John is dead at the age of 83. John’s agent says he passed away at his home in Florida on Saturday surrounded by his wife and other family members. John was a four-time MLB All-Star and won more than 288 career games in his career, but he is best known for a groundbreaking elbow surgery. After suffering a torn ligament in 1974, he underwent an experimental elbow reconstruction elbow procedure by Dr. Frank Jobe that allowed him to continue his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The procedure is now known as “Tommy John surgery.”