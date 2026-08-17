AV’S Entertainment News

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"X-Men" Unveils Cast At D23 Showcase

Published on August 17, 2026
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Disney Acquires Marvel Comics For $4 Billion
Source: Mario Tama / Getty

“X-Men” Unveils Cast At D23 Showcase

(Anaheim, CA)  —  The new generation of X-Men has been unveiled.  Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige unveiled the cast  of “X-Men” during Disney’s D23 showcase on Friday in Anaheim, California.  He was joined by Sadie Sink, who will reprise her role as Jean Grey, and director Jake Schrier.  Inde Navarette, who starred in this year’s horror blockbuster “Obsession,” will play the role of Rogue and  “Heartstopper” star Kit Connor will play Cyclops.  “Star Wars” actor Adam Driver will play Nathaniel Milbury, an alias for the mutant villain Mister Sinister.  Others in the newly announced cast include Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Maya Boyd as Storm, and Samara Weaving as Emma Frost.  Feige said at the event that the cast announced Friday is not the complete lineup.

Spider-Man Nets $2 Billion Worldwide In Just 3 Weeks

(Los Angeles, CA)  —  Spider-Man is scaling new heights at the box office. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” has surpassed two-billion-dollars in global ticket sales just three weeks after its release.  According to Variety, Sony’s comic book adventure starring Tom Holland has grossed 785 million in North America and another one-point-two billion overseas for a grand total of just over two-billion dollars.  That makes the newest “Spider-Man” one of only eight films to reach the box office milestone.

Disney To Update Tomorrowland

(Anaheim, CA)  —  Disney’s Tomorrowland is getting a makeover.  Park officials made the announcement Saturday at the D23 convention in Anaheim, and offered no details but said planning has begun on the classic Disneyland attraction.  Officials said the updated Tomorrowland will have new features and more open spaces, with “immersive storytelling and emotional experiences.”  The park is reportedly hoping to transform Tomorrowland in time for Disneyland’s 75th anniversary.

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