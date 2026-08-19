Did You Know ?

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‘Have I Been Flocked’ Site Checks If Your Car Was Searched

A new website will tell you if your car has been recorded by Flock cameras. The “Have I Been Flocked” site tracks Flock audit logs and allows drivers to see if their license plate has been run by law enforcement agencies’ Flock camera systems. The site says if a person’s license plate shows up it means that their license plate was photographed and that an operator on the Flock system searched the database for that license plate. The site says the audit log includes the stated reason someone in law enforcement gave to look up a license plate.

Half Of Workers Say They Will Never Fully Retire

A new survey says nearly half of American workers say they will never be able to fully retire. The 2026 Retirement Expectations Survey from financial services company Thrivent says retirement fears are high. The survey found only 58-percent of workers think they’ll have enough money to retire on time and 36-percent of workers expect to have to continue earning a paycheck in retirement. The survey was taken by over two-thousand American adults.

Study Finds Coffee Drinkers Have Less Body Fat

Researchers in Finland say drinking coffee could help with a leaner physique. The study from the University of Oulu [[ OH-loo ]] found people who regularly drink coffee were likely to have a leaner body composition, with less body fat and increased muscle mass. While the study did find a link between coffee consumption and less body fat, the research doesn’t prove that the beverage directly reduces fat or builds muscle. Researchers also noted that higher coffee intake was linked to lower levels of three amino acids associated with insulin resistance and a higher risk of diabetes.