Church service interrupted by nearby gunfire, no injuries reported

Bomb threat leads to ground delay and security screening at Hobby Airport

Experts warn depleted strategic oil reserve could face damage from rapid release

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

Gunfire Disrupts Church Service In SW Houston

Police are investigating after a church service in southwest Houston was disrupted Sunday morning by nearby gunfire. Officers responded around 11:20 a.m. to a report of shots fired near a church on South Post Oak Road near Heatherbrook. A member of the church told officers that shots were fired at the church as about 70 people attended a worship service, causing the service to end abruptly. There were no injuries reported and police haven’t released any information about a possible suspect.

Bomb Threat Causes Ground Delay At Hobby Airport

Houston police are trying to figure out who made a bomb threat that led to a temporary ground hold at Hobby Airport on Saturday evening. Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to a report about suspicious activity at the airport. The caller said a man was acting strangely and made a bomb threat referring to the airport. A Southwest Airlines flight underwent a security screening, causing some flights to be briefly held on the ground. The results of the security screening haven’t been released.

Depleted Strategic Oil Reserve Nears Level That Raises Concerns

Experts warn that the underground chambers that hold the U.S. strategic oil reserves could get damaged by the rapid release of stockpiles in response to the Iran war. The experts say damage to the chambers would make it difficult to respond to future energy emergencies. The oil in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is stored in 60 salt caverns thousands of feet underground at four major sites along the Gulf Coast in Louisiana and Texas. Data released Monday by the Department of Energy shows the SPR has dropped under 300 million barrels for the first time since it was filled in the early 1980s.

Opening Statements In Tupac Shakur Murder Trial

Opening statements are set to begin today in the Tupac Shakur murder trial in Las Vegas. A jury of 12 was seated last Thursday along with four alternates. The defendant, Duane Davis, is accused of orchestrating the legendary rapper’s 1996 murder. He faces life in prison without parole if convicted.

Rice U Welcomes Its Largest Incoming Undergrad Class Ever

Rice University is welcoming the largest incoming undergrad class it’s ever seen. University officials say more than 13-hundred-50 freshmen arrived on campus Sunday. In addition, more than 50 transfer students are expected to enroll at Rice this fall. Undergraduate enrollment at Rice has reportedly grown by about 25 percent since 2020. Rice officials say the incoming class includes students from 46 states and 54 countries.

Elissa Returns To Galveston After America 250 Trip To NYC

(Houston, TX) — The historic Tall Ship Elissa is back home in Galveston. The ship sailed into its home port on Saturday after sailing thousands of miles to participate in America’s 250th anniversary observations. Public celebrations welcomed the ship home. Elissa’s three-month voyage included stops in New York City, Boston, Savannah and Pensacola. The ship sailed out of Galveston in June for a journey of about 25-hundred miles, its longest extended voyage in many years.