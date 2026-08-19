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AV’s Daily Power Point ” Good Shepherd’s Watchful Care”

As you step into the new light of day, remember the comfort that comes from knowing you're under the Good Shepherd’s watchful care.

Published on August 19, 2026
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Child Reading The Bible
Source: samanthasophia / nappy.co

Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.”

Psalm 23:4

Darkness feels like a formidable enemy—one that can swallow even the strongest faith. But in life’s deepest valleys, God whispers a promise that changes everything: “I am with you.”

These aren’t just comforting words from Psalm 23:4; they’re a declaration of divine presence. No matter how long the night or how treacherous the path, you are never walking alone. The same God who shepherded David through his darkest moments walks beside you today.

When David said “you are with me,” it wasn’t wishful thinking—it was unshakable trust. He recognized God’s pledge to be our comfort in danger, our peace when fears loom, our courage when darkness threatens to paralyze us.

God’s rod and staff aren’t distant symbols; they’re active protection and guidance. He doesn’t watch from heaven’s sidelines—He’s intimately involved, leading you through every valley, dispelling fear with His presence.

Dear Lord,

When life’s dark valleys cast shadows over my heart, help me remember You’re right beside me. Sometimes I can’t see the way forward, but I’m choosing to trust Your guidance even when the path feels uncertain. Give me courage to believe that with You as my Shepherd, I can walk through any darkness. Thank You for being my comfort and peace.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.

🖋 Quote of the Day
“The darker the night the brighter the stars. The deeper the grief the closer is God.”

— Fyodor Dostoevsky

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