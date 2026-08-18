AV’s H -Town Headlines

Harris County weighs property tax increase to address $178M budget deficit

Police chase in Montgomery County ends in fiery crash, suspect rescued

Westfield HS student arrested for posting threat to 'blow up' the school

Source: Gary Buss / Getty

Harris County Commissioners Grapple With $178M Budget Gap

(Houston, TX) — Harris County Commissioners are considering a property tax increase to deal with a 178-million-dollar budget deficit. The proposed hike in the tax rate would raise the tax bill on a median-valued homestead by about 90 dollars next year, or about 97 dollars once the proposed flood control rate is included. Commissioners discussed budget options for the upcoming fiscal year on Monday. A vote on the budget, including any possible tax rate hike, is scheduled for September 8th.

Police Chase In Montgomery County Ends In Fiery Crash, Suspect Rescued

(Conroe, TX) — A theft suspect is in custody in Montgomery County after a chase involving deputies ended in a fiery crash. Deputies responded on Monday to a theft call at a Walmart and the suspect was soon leading them on a chase. The suspect lost control on a turn, hit another car and plowed into a Chase Bank sign. His car caught fire and deputies pulled him from the burning wreck. Deputies arrested Michael BeBawi for theft and evading in a vehicle. BeBawi has prior arrests for theft and resisting arrest.

Westfield HS Student Arrested, Accused Of Threatening To Blow Up School

(Houston, TX) — A 17-year-old Westfield High School student faces charges after investigators say he posted a threat against the school on social media. Cristian Ramirez reportedly said in a post that he was going to “blow up” the high school on Ella Boulevard, prompting a lockdown at the campus. Police arrested Ramirez on Friday on a charge of terroristic threat.

Harris County Joins Lawsuit Against Feds Over Election Security Mandates

(Houston, TX) — Harris County is joining a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security for attaching new strings to federal grants. FEMA announced in June that it would withhold 20 percent of Homeland Security Grant Program funds unless recipients complied with five requirements for conducting local elections. The requirements include a switch to paper ballots and running voter registration through the DHS SAVE system. Some cities in Tennessee and Ohio are also involved in the lawsuit, which Harris and El Paso Counties joined on Monday. The main complaint is that the new requirements would be too costly.

Houston Students Win Top Bagpipe Band Honors In Scotland

(Houston, TX) — Some of the world’s best bagpipers are in Houston. Students from Saint Thomas Episcopal School recently traveled to Glasgow, Scotland for the World Pipe Band Championships. Last Friday, they took first place in the Novice Juvenile B grade. It’s the Meyerland area school’s first world title in 20 years and their fifth world championship in the juvenile grade competition. The Saint Thomas drum corps also took first place with a perfect score. The kids have since returned to Houston.

Astros Prepare For Home Series Against Angels

(Houston, TX) — The Houston Astros start a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Angels tonight. The home team will be trying to get back into the win column after dropping the last two of a three-game series against the visiting Seattle Mariners, including Sunday night’s 3-2 loss. First pitch at Daikin Park this evening is at 7:10 p.m