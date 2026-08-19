AV’s H-Town Sports Headlines

Astrodome group asks for redevelopment proposals after previous plans failed.

Raiders rookie QB Mendoza gets praise for strong joint practice performance.

Astros host Angels in home series after dropping series opener.

Chiefs OC Bieniemy returns to team after wife's shooting, thanks media.

Eating nuts daily linked to 20% lower risk of high blood pressure.

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Group Asks For New Ideas For Astrodome After Many Unsuccessful Proposals

(Houston, TX) — An organization focused on saving the Astrodome is asking companies to submit ideas for reusing and redeveloping the vacant stadium. The Astrodome Conservancy released a proposal in 2024 that called for office space, hotel rooms and shops in the building. No word on the latest for that proposal. County commissioners considered a 2018 plan to convert the dome into a multi-use event center. But when Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo took office, she spiked the plan because it called for the use of 250 million taxpayer dollars.

Raiders’ Mendoza Gets First-Team Reps Vs. Texans

(Houston, TX) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza is getting positive marks for his first performance against another team’s first-string offense. The first overall pick in this year’s draft took reps with the starters today in a joint practice with the Houston Texans, showing a command of the offense against a playoff-caliber opponent. Projected starting quarterback Kirk Cousins says Mendoza came in well prepared and made good decisions.

Astros Continue Home Series Against Angels

(Houston, TX) — The Houston Astros will continue a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Angels tonight. The home team will try to even the series after dropping the opener 3-1 on Tuesday. First pitch at Daikin Park this evening is at 7:10 p.m.

Chiefs OC Speaks For First Time Since Wife’s Shooting

(Kansas City, MO) — Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy says his wife is on the road to recovery after being shot. The 57-year-old spoke publicly today for the first time since returning from Virginia, thanking reporters for respecting his family’s privacy before saying Mia Bieniemy has progressed enough to give her blessing to his return to the team’s training camp. The couple’s son is facing charges connected to the shooting.

Research Shows Eating Nuts Daily Lowers Chances Of High Blood Pressure

(Undated) — New research shows eating nuts daily can help keep blood pressure in check. The data published in the British Journal of Nutrition shows eating a handful of nuts each day means a 20 percent lower risk of developing high blood pressure. The research which involved eight studies does not link nuts to directly preventing high blood pressure. Nuts contain a lot of nutrients including fiber, plant-based protein and vitamins E, K, C and B.

Heat Related Car Deaths For Kids

(Hershey, PA) — An expert is emphasizing the dangers of leaving children in a hot car. Amy Bollinger, an injury trauma prevention coordinator at Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center, says a child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than healthy adults, so they can become overheated a lot faster. She emphasizes that cracking the window will not help much and says to always bring the child with you even if it’s only a quick stop into a store. She also recommends leaving vehicles locked when leaving a vehicle. Last year, more than children in the United States died in hot cars. Half of them were accidentally left in the car and the other half entered an unlocked car on their own.