Kandi Crush Battle: Tamia vs. Faith Evans

Faith Evans brings gospel-rooted soul and undeniable emotion.

Tamia's smooth, elegant delivery makes everything feel effortless.

Both artists have created songs that resonate deeply with listeners.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

We are getting into some serious grown-folks R&B with this one! The Kandi Crush Battle is bringing together two women who know how to sing about love, heartbreak, relationships and everything in between. Today it is Tamia versus Faith Evans, and if you have ever been in love, out of love, missing somebody or trying to figure out whether you should call them back, this battle might hit you a little differently!

Faith Evans comes into the battle with “You Gets No Love,” and I love the attitude right out the gate. Sometimes you have to stop explaining yourself and let somebody know exactly where they stand. Then Tamia gives us something completely different with “Officially Missing You.” Now THIS is where the emotions start creeping in. Because there is a difference between saying you miss somebody and admitting that you are officially missing them. Tamia makes that feeling sound beautiful.

Faith comes right back with “Love Like This,” and now we are switching the energy again. This is the kind of song that makes you remember when somebody had you smiling for no reason. Then Tamia hits us with “Can’t Get Enough,” and if you have ever been caught up in somebody, you know exactly what she means. Sometimes that person has a hold on you and you don’t even want to fight it!

Faith then takes us home with “Soon As I Get Home.” That song has that warm, familiar feeling of wanting to get back to somebody you love. And then Tamia closes this battle with “Still.” Now that is a perfect closer because “still” says so much without needing a whole explanation. Still loving. Still thinking. Still feeling. Still there.

This is one of those battles where I don’t even know if I want to pick a winner! Faith Evans brings that gospel-rooted soul and undeniable emotion, while Tamia has that smooth, elegant delivery that makes everything feel effortless. Both ladies have given us songs that have lived in our memories and our relationships.

But y’all know how Kandi Crush Battle works — somebody has to win! So I’m putting the question right back on you. Faith Evans or Tamia? Which woman gets your vote after these six songs? And please don’t be mad at me if your favorite loses because I didn’t make the rules! I just bring the music and let y’all argue about it!