Anita Baker Hints at New Song ‘Forever’ After 20 Years

Anita Baker shares preview of new song 'Forever', her first original music in over 20 years.

Baker's signature sophisticated R&B sound is showcased in the brief clip, hinting at a potential new album.

Fans eagerly await Baker's return to music, as she has maintained a private presence throughout her acclaimed career.

Source: Prince Williams

Anita Baker may finally be ready to give fans what they have been waiting for.

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The eight-time Grammy winner recently sparked excitement after sharing a one-minute preview of a new song titled “Forever.” Baker posted the clip online with a simple message: “Forever… is coming.” She did not reveal a release date or explain whether the song will be a standalone single or part of a larger project.

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Still, the brief preview was enough to get longtime fans talking.

The song sounds like classic Anita Baker. The slow, polished production creates plenty of room for her signature vocals, giving listeners a taste of the sophisticated R&B sound that made her one of the genre’s most respected voices.

The timing is especially significant because Baker has not released a traditional studio album in more than two decades. Her last studio album, My Everything, was released in 2004. She followed it with Christmas Fantasy in 2005, but fans have been waiting ever since for another full-length collection of original material.

That makes “Forever” potentially much bigger than just a new song. It could be the first sign that Baker is preparing to enter a new musical chapter.

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Known for hits including “Sweet Love,” “Giving You the Best That I Got,” “Caught Up in the Rapture” and “Body and Soul,” Baker has maintained a relatively private presence throughout her career. Her mysterious approach has even earned her the nickname “The Mysterious One,” so the limited information surrounding “Forever” feels very much on brand.

The new music also shifts attention back to Baker’s artistry following several highly publicized moments during her recent touring years.

Her 2023 Songstress Tour became a major topic of conversation after a scheduling issue involving Babyface led to a public fallout between the two artists. Baker ultimately removed him from the remaining shows after disputes and online harassment involving their fan bases.

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She has also made headlines for confronting concertgoers over recording and flash photography during performances. In several instances, fans were removed from shows, adding to the ongoing conversation surrounding her strict approach to protecting the concert experience.

Baker has been equally outspoken online, pushing back against rumors and stories involving other artists and her career.

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Now, however, the focus appears to be on the music. With just one minute of “Forever,” Baker has managed to create plenty of anticipation without revealing much at all.

For an artist who has kept fans waiting for more than 20 years, that may be exactly the point.

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Anita Baker Hints at New Song ‘Forever’ After 20 Years was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com