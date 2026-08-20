AV’s H -Town Headlines

Texas Lt. Governor seeks to punish schools for not removing 'lewd' books from libraries

Houston City Council approves ordinance requiring working A/C in all rental properties

Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins ruled out for the upcoming season after ACL tear

Source: Tim Warner / Getty

Patrick Proposes Penalties For Schools That Keep ‘Vulgar’ Books In Libraries

(Austin, TX) — Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick says he plans to pass legislation punishing public schools that don’t remove graphic books from their libraries. Patrick said on Wednesday that most schools in Texas aren’t following a law passed last year that aims to get lewd books off the shelves. The law empowers school boards to remove books based on complaints from parents and activists. Previously, that job was done by librarians. Patrick says he’d like uncooperative districts to lose a letter grade in the state’s annual school performance ratings.

New Houston Ordinance Will Require Working A-C In Rental Properties

(Houston, TX) — A new city ordinance will require Houston landlords to provide working air conditioning in all rental properties. The City Council approved the measure on Wednesday by a vote of 12-2. The ordinance will close a loophole that allowed property owners to get by with simply providing window screens. Landlords won’t be required to install central air in older buildings. A window unit or portable air conditioner in each apartment will satisfy the new ordinance, which takes effect in 120 days.

Dickinson ISD Teacher Accused Of Improper Relationship With Teen Student

(Dickinson, TX) — A Dickinson ISD employee is on administrative leave following her arrest for having an improper relationship with a 16-year-old student. Galveston County deputies arrested Kristi Hanks on Wednesday. Hanks had been assigned to the Galveston County Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program over the summer. Investigators say she “maintained frequent contact with the student outside of an academic setting and engaged in an improper relationship” with the teen. Hanks has reportedly admitted to the misconduct.

Cy-Fair firefighters battle 2 neighboring house fires in west Houston neighborhood

An investigation is underway after fire crews responded to two adjacent house fires in west Harris County. The fires occurred in the Deerfield subdivision, with one house already on fire when crews arrived. A woman in the second house alerted technicians working in the attic and safely evacuated with her two dogs. One firefighter was treated for heat-related exhaustion, but no other injuries were reported. Both homes were deemed total losses, and the cause of the fires is under investigation.

Astros Slip Past Angels

(Houston, TX) — Christian Vazquez homered to help the Astros beat the Angels 3-2 in Houston. Jose Altuve and Cam Smith also plated a run each for the Astros, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Bennett Sousa picked up the win and Josh Hader notched his 18th save. Denzer Guzman drove in both runs for the Halos, who have dropped three of five. Walbert Urena allowed three runs in five frames as he fell to 8-and-9.

Texans WR Higgins Done For Year

(Houston, TX) — The Houston Texans will play this season without one of their top offensive performers. Wide receiver Jayden Higgins was ruled out for the upcoming campaign after tearing his ACL during Tuesday’s joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders. Higgins was penciled in as a starter this season after catching 41 passes for 525 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie in 2025.