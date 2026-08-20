Here Comes The Groom: Tyler Lepley, Donovan Mitchell & Karl-Anthony Towns Bring Swagger And Style To The Altar

Grooms paired classic looks with personalized touches, from custom tuxedos to sneakers and designer shoes.

Couples highlighted Black designers and meaningful details in their wedding wardrobes.

Grooms elevated wedding fashion, blending tradition and personal flair for memorable style moments.

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Late summer 2026 belongs to Black love.

Some of our favorite celebrity couples have been getting married, and our timelines are filled with social media captures, fashion commentary, and displays of love. We’ve watched the vows, smiled at the reception videos, danced along from our phones, and commented on the bridal fashion.

Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley. Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell. Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns. Black love is outside, getting married and looking TF good.

And while brides have been getting a lot of attention – as they should because they ate – grooms deserve love too.

Over the past two months, Tyler, Donovan, and Karl Anthony have brought style and swagger to the alter. We’ve seen custom tuxedos, designer shoes, embroidery, personal details, and fits that match their brides’ fly.

From Off-White to Ralph Lauren to Christian Louboutin, the men gave us plenty to talk about. Here comes the groom.

Groom Style: Tyler Lepley Kept His Wedding Style Crisp And Classic

Tyler and Miracle were our first couple to walk down the aisle this summer. After what looked like legendary pre-wedding activities, they wed on July 25 at Acre Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico.

For the ceremony, Tyler wore a crisp cream dinner jacket with a white shirt, black bow tie, and black pants. He completed the fit with glasses, diamond jewelry, and a cream handkerchief.

The look was classic from top to bottom. Paired with Miracle’s luxurious lace bridal look, Tyler’s cream jacket gave the couple another strong fashion moment together. (Because if there is one thing this couple is going to do, it’s to serve a look together).

Groom Style: Donovan Mitchell And Coco Jones Put Black Designers At The Center Of Their Wedding Fashion

Donovan and Coco tied the knot on August 1 at a private residence in New York. Since then, the couple has made headlines for making Black designers a major part of their wedding wardrobe.

For the ceremony, Donovan wore a custom cream suit by Off-White, coordinating with Coco’s off-the-shoulder gown from the brand.

Their looks featured similar fabrics and custom embroidery with their initials. Both also included Song of Solomon 6:3, a Bible verse meaningful to the newlyweds.

When it comes to footwear, Donovan went a different direction from other grooms we saw this summer. He chose sneakers for the ceremony, wearing a customized pair marked with the couple’s wedding date.

The choice nodded to Donovan’s personal style and showed range in wedding style. Wedding day fashion should be personalized – it is your day – and for the NBA player, Donovan’s sneakers were a major moment.

Groom Style: Karl-Anthony Towns Went Classic & Clean With Ralph Lauren and Christian Louboutin

KAT married Jordyn on August 15 in Malibu wearing a custom Ralph Lauren Purple Label tuxedo. The New York Knicks star chose a double-breasted Italian wool barathea dinner jacket finished with satin peak lapels. He paired it with a white Sea Island cotton pleated tuxedo shirt, black pants, and a black silk bow tie.

KAT personified expert tailoring. He went classic black, with a fitted silhouette and clean lines that made the tuxedo feel sharp. Jordyn also helped coordinate her husband’s wedding wardrobe. Karl told GQ that he trusted his bride with the looks and had one major request: he wanted Ralph Lauren.

The designer has a personal connection to Karl. The NBA star remembered seeing Polo at Macy’s while growing up in Piscataway, New Jersey, making the choice part of his own fashion story.

And the details continued all the way down to his feet.

Jaden Smith, Christian Louboutin’s first Men’s Creative Director, designed custom shoes for Karl-Anthony. Jaden dropped pictures on Instagram showing the custom shoes he made for Karl’s special day. He also shared an endearing behind-the-scenes moment helping Karl into the shoes before the ceremony.

Tyler kept things crisp and traditional. Donovan brought sneakers into the ceremony and made them personal. Karl went fully tailored in classic black and finished his look with custom red bottoms.

These grooms raised the bar for wedding fashion.

Here Comes The Groom: Tyler Lepley, Donovan Mitchell & Karl-Anthony Towns Bring Swagger And Style To The Altar was originally published on hellobeautiful.com