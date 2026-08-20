Druski Explains Supporting Drake During Beef, Ruby Rose Drama, & Justin Bieber Backlash

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Druski is the cover star of GQ Hype, where he talked up his major come-up in the age of social media and some of the famous friends he’s made along the way.

That contact list includes Drake, who gave Druski one of his first big looks when he starred in a small skit in 2020’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” video alongside Lil Durk.

And like most people who are even remotely close to Drizzy over the past two years, he was asked about his opinion on the Kendrick Lamar beef. Throughout it all, he’s been team OVO the entire time.

“That’s my brother,” Druski said. “I don’t care about what’s hot at the moment or what’s going on…I’m just big on loyalty. I just supported a friend throughout that whole endeavor.”

A clip from the 2025 BET Awards appeared to show him going out of his way to avoid Kendrick Lamar, but Druski said the internet read too much into it.

“That was not intentional,” he adds. “Social media will take these clips and spin them however they want to spin it.”

Druski has been able to skirt a lot of the drama associated with the typical meteoric Hollywood rise, but there was that one time his short-lived relationship with Rubi Rose started some drama because after it ended, she leaned into the rumor that it was a PR stunt.

Druski would rather remain diplomatic on the subject.

“Sometimes, women can do in-the-moment type things, and I felt like that was one of those,” he said. “It was a reactionary type thing that she did, and I just didn’t speak on it. I left it alone for a long time…. Sometimes you just let bygones be bygones.”

He continues, saying Rubi’s “a cool girl,” before adding, “We’re both from Gwinnett County. We just let it be what it was going to be. I think it just didn’t work out between us. And yeah, she came out and said that, and I just let it be what it was going to be. It wasn’t true, what she said, but sometimes, it’s just like, ‘I’m just going to keep grinding and becoming who I really want to be in my life.’”

Elsewhere in the GQ cover story, Druski touched on the controversy around his ability to seamlessly collaborate with different cultural audiences. He was criticized after getting Timothée Chalamet on an episode of his Couda Been YouTube show, and for skits about Justin Bieber’s Blackness on his Swag album.

“I just play all fields, bro,” he said. “Ever since I was a kid, I always had white friends, Black friends, Hispanic friends, Asian friends, African friends. It was a norm for me where I’m from to be friends with everybody. So I think now that I am a part of this industry, it still feels normal to me to be able to walk in these avenues with anybody.”

Druski’s too worried about his next viral skit and the Emma Stone movie he’s got in the works.

See social media’s reaction to his profile below.