DROPPING JEWELS: Marriage Is Not 50/50

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Marriage ain’t 50/50. It’s two people giving one hundred percent, every single day, even when life gets hard.

“Meeting in the middle” sounds good, but marriage is not a business deal where everybody tracks what they put in. Half-effort plus half-effort can leave a relationship running on fumes, with both people wondering why the house feels empty.

Some days, you’re going to carry more weight. Your spouse may be sick, stressed, grieving or trying to keep it together at work. Other days, you may be the one who needs help. That’s not unfair, friend. That’s partnership. It’s two people taking turns holding each other up.

But the numbers show why resentment can build. Pew Research found that 56 percent of married adults say sharing household chores is very important to a successful marriage. Yet another Pew survey found that 59 percent of women said they handled more household chores than their partner. That gap between what couples value and what they actually experience can create frustration.

The problem comes when both people start keeping score. “I cooked, so you clean.” “I apologized last time, so you go first.” Now love has turned into a scoreboard, and nobody wins.

Giving one hundred percent doesn’t mean accepting disrespect, abuse or doing everything alone. Both people must remain accountable. It means showing up honestly, communicating clearly and doing what the marriage needs without constantly calculating who owes whom.

Stop measuring every contribution. Start giving fully. When two committed people do that consistently, they’re not splitting the marriage in half. They’re building something whole.

And that’s The Truth.

Check out Dropping Jewels with The Madd Hatta weekday afternoons at 5:26 on Majic 102.1.