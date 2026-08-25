AV’s Daily Power Point “Depth Of Devotion”

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“Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.”

Mark 12:30

In our pursuit of loving God with all our heart, soul, mind, and strength, we may find ourselves wondering where to begin. The answer lies in a simple yet transformative practice: gratitude.

Gratitude is the spark that ignites a deep, abiding love for God. It’s the lens through which we begin to see His hand in every aspect of our lives. When we cultivate a grateful heart, we train our eyes to see the countless ways God is moving, providing, and caring for us.

Each whispered “thank You” becomes a seed of love, planted in the fertile soil of our hearts. As we water these seeds with consistent acknowledgment of God’s goodness, they grow into a lush garden of adoration and devotion.

Through the practice of gratitude, we discover that loving God with our entire being isn’t a distant, abstract concept. It’s a natural outpouring of a heart that recognizes the depth and breadth of His love for us.

Today, embrace gratitude as your pathway to a deeper, more intimate love for God. Let each thankful thought and word draw you closer to the heart of the One who loves you beyond measure.

Heavenly Father,

In my journey to love You with all my heart, soul, mind, and strength, guide me to start with a heart of gratitude. Let me see Your hand in the small and grand moments of my life, acknowledging each as a gift from You.

As I express my thanks, deepen my love for You, allowing it to flourish and encompass every part of my being. Help me to recognize and cherish Your constant presence, finding new reasons to be grateful each day, and drawing closer to You in every grateful thought and word.

Thank You for Your love that never fails, a love so grand that it compels me to love You in return with all that I am.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.