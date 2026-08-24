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Kandi Eastman

Kandi CrushBattle: Miguel vs. Musiq Soulchild

Published on August 24, 2026
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Musiq Soulchild In Concert - Washington, DC
Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

There’s nothing like a good R&B record that makes you stop what you’re doing, turn the volume up, and sing along like the song was written specifically for you. For this Kandi Crush Battle, we’re bringing together two men who know a whole lot about putting love, romance, and relationships into a song: Miguel and Musiq Soulchild.

Now, these two gentlemen come from different eras and bring very different flavors to R&B, which is exactly what makes this battle so good.Miguel kicks things off with “Sure Thing,” and talk about a song with staying power! The smooth love song became one of the records that helped introduce Miguel to the world, and years later, a whole new generation discovered it and gave the song another life. There’s something about that simple promise of being there for somebody that never gets old.

But Musiq Soulchild has something to say with “Teachme.” Musiq has always had a way of taking the complicated parts of relationships and turning them into beautiful music. “Teachme” is about learning how to open yourself up emotionally and allowing somebody to show you how to love them properly. That’s grown-folks R&B right there!

Then Miguel brings “All I Want Is You,” the title track from his debut album featuring J. Cole. The record introduced us to that unique sound Miguel would eventually make his own—part R&B, part alternative, and completely different from what everybody else was doing.

Musiq answers with “Just Friends (Sunny),” and if you were outside when that record dropped, you already know! It’s playful, soulful, and still sounds good all these years later.

And then we get to the heavy hitters. Miguel gives us “Adorn,” one of his signature love songs and a record that earned him a Grammy. Musiq Soulchild closes his side with “Don’t Change,” a beautiful reminder that real love is about appreciating somebody exactly as they are. That one has been played at more than a few weddings!

So what are we doing with this one? Are you taking Miguel’s modern, sensual approach to R&B, or are you sticking with Musiq Soulchild and that neo-soul sound that has given us so many relationship anthems? Listen to all six songs and tell me who gets your vote in today’s Kandi Crush Battle!

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