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Construction Begins on New St. Jude Dream Home in Fort Bend County

Published on August 25, 2026
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A group of people, some wearing hard hats, standing in front of a partially constructed building. The group includes a mix of men and women.
Source: StJude / StJude

Construction is officially underway on the new St. Jude Dream Home in Fort Bend County following a groundbreaking ceremony for this year’s project. Empire Homes, the builder, and The George by Johnson Development, the community where the home is being built, were on hand to discuss their involvement, the features planned for the home and the history of the surrounding area. The ceremony concluded with representatives grabbing shovels and officially breaking ground on the new home.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital sign with silhouette of child against sunset sky, with people in the background.
Source: StJude

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway gives supporters a chance to win a brand-new home while raising money for the lifesaving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Tickets for this year’s giveaway go on sale September 9 for $100 each, with only 13,500 tickets available. If all tickets are sold, the giveaway will raise $1.35 million for St. Jude.

A sunset landscape with a silhouetted figure on a sign in the foreground, against a rural backdrop with industrial structures in the distance.
Source: StJude

The Fort Bend County Dream Home is expected to open to the public in mid-October, with tours taking place each weekend through November 8. The home and additional prizes will then be given away live on FOX 26 on November 11. Last year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway featured a home in Waller, and this year’s Fort Bend County project continues the effort to support children and families receiving care at St. Jude.

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