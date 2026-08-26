Brandon Blackwood Celebrates His Caribbean Heritage With New Capsule: ‘This Is A Start, Not An Ending’

Blackwood's brand resonates with customers, with sellout collaborations and eye-catching designs

After fans questioned why some Caribbean flags were missing, the designer got on Instagram Live to explain the realities of producing the collection as an independent brand.

Brandon says this release is only the beginning and plans to use customer feedback to expand future drops.

Source: Rashida Zagon / Courtesy Of Talent

Brandon Blackwood is one of those designers we stan for. Period.

The Brooklyn designer has built a fashion brand that feels fresh and fun while staying deeply connected to the people who actually buy (and wear) it. His mini bags became must-haves. The trunks are a moment.

His shoes, clothing, and custom designs make the girls feel special (and a little sexy). And his eye for shape, materials and construction has made Brandon Blackwood New York one of the most fetch Black-owned labels out there.

His recent collaboration with Love Island USA breakout star Olandria Carthen is an example. The BB x Olandria collection sold out in just 10 minutes, with one bag reportedly disappearing in under 60 seconds.

Now Brandon is getting personal with another collection.

His new Heritage Capsule celebrates his Caribbean background with bags and clothing featuring several Caribbean flags. Brandon teased the release as “a little piece of home,” sharing flags representing Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti, Grenada, Barbados, Guyana, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Saint Lucia.

The drop is a love letter to the culture and is significant, especially when you consider its reach, availability, and scale.

But after the collection teaser dropped, some followers questioned why more Caribbean countries and islands weren’t represented. They jumped in Brandon’s comments with flag emojis, open disappointment, and suggestions.

In true BB fashion, the designer took notice right away. Brandon addressed the criticism directly under comments. He even jumped on a late August 25 Instagram Live to clear up the Caribbean flag fiasco.

And this is why we love him.

“There are so many Caribbean islands,” he said, acknowledging that everyone could not appear in the first release.

He continued to explain the financial reality behind creating the flag details. Each flag requires its own manufacturing mold, he said, and those molds cost thousands of dollars.

Brandon Blackwood New York remains independently operated without traditional outside investors. When a collection requires multiple custom pieces before anything reaches shoppers, this is worth noting.

“Y’all are my investors for real, because I don’t have no real investors,” Brandon told live online viewers.

Brandon Blackwood: ‘This Is A Start, Not An Ending’

And while Brandon took time to apologize, he also made a larger point clear. “This is a start, not an ending,” he said.

The designer, who has Jamaican and Chinese heritage, grew up in Brooklyn and has spoken openly about life in a Jamaican household. For him, this collection is personal. He recalled attending the Labor Day Caribbean celebrations along Eastern Parkway since childhood and watching people proudly wear and wave their flags throughout Brooklyn.

“I’ve been going to that parade since I was like 10 years old,” Brandon said. “It’s been my life.”

The Heritage Capsule brings that memory into his brand through Nia and Luna bags featuring flag decals, along with tanks and T-shirts. During the Live, Brandon also floated ideas for future phone cases, sunglasses, baseball caps and flag-inspired wallets.

Most importantly, he asked fans to keep telling him what they want. Brandon said he plans to use those comments to help determine which flags come next and promised to “go extra hard” as the collection grows.

So, keep dropping those flags, y’all, and set your calendars. The collection drops Friday, August 28, at noon ET.

Brandon Blackwood Celebrates His Caribbean Heritage With New Capsule: ‘This Is A Start, Not An Ending’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com