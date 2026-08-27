AV’s H -Town Headlines

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Houston Police expanding drone program to give officers more information during dangerous calls

Published on August 27, 2026
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Source: Radio ONE / General

Houston Police expanding drone program to give officers more information during dangerous calls

Houston police are expanding their use of drones to provide officers with a better view of dangerous situations before making critical decisions. The department’s current fleet, funded by the Houston Police Foundation, is managed by the Patrol Support Team and will be gradually expanded to evaluate the technology’s effectiveness in improving safety. Drones could be used during police pursuits to locate suspects and provide officers with better information for a safer response. Safeguards are in place to prevent drones from being used for general surveillance, with each flight tied to a specific case or event. The department is evaluating the cost-effectiveness and public safety benefits of expanding its drone capabilities to handle high-risk calls more safely.

New Texas Center Trains Robots For Human Spaces

(Austin, TX)  —  The future of sharing a job site with a robot is taking shape right here in Texas.  The National Science Foundation said Wednesday that the University of Texas at Austin will lead a 30-million-dollar national robotics center.  Researchers will study how machines can adjust to real human movements in hospitals, workplaces, homes, and public spaces.  The Texas hub is part of a wider 90-million-dollar federal science investment creating three new research centers.  Engineers say the goal is making smart tools genuinely helpful so humans and robots can work safely side by side.

Texas Eying Shorter Route to a Bachelor’s Degree

(Austin, TX)  —  Texas college students may soon be able to finish four year degrees in three years, saving a full year of tuition.  Governor Abbott directed state higher education officials Wednesday to design new fast-track degree plans.  The initiative aims to save families money while getting grads into higher-paying jobs a year earlier.  A working group will select which high demand career fields qualify, with final recommendations due by December 31st.  Abbott says he plans to work with state lawmakers next year to write the three year degree option into state law.

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