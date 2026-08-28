AV’s Daily Power Point “Surrendering To Christ”

Source: samanthasophia / nappy.co

“I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I now live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.”

Galatians 2:20

For years, I thought being a Christian meant constantly striving to be “good enough.” I would wake up each day, determined to read my Bible more, pray harder, and somehow earn God’s favor. But no matter how hard I tried, I always felt like I was falling short.

Maybe you’ve found yourself in a similar cycle of striving and guilt. If so, I want to remind you that you’re not alone, and there’s a better way.

Galatians 2:20 tells us that when we put our faith in Jesus, our old, striving self is crucified with Him. We don’t have to live by our own strength anymore, because Christ lives in us. This doesn’t mean we become passive, but it does mean we can rest in the truth that we are fully loved and accepted, not because of what we do, but because of what He has done.

Friend, this truth has set me free, and I know it can do the same for you. Today, let’s choose to live by faith in the Son of God, who loved us and gave Himself for us. Let’s allow His life to flow through us, transforming us from the inside out. There’s no greater joy than walking hand in hand with the One who gave it all for you.