CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rapper Big Daddy Kane Ties The Knot

Antonio Monterio Hardy, better known as Big Daddy Kane of the legendary Juice Crew and his bride Shawnette married May 1 at a private ceremony in North Carolina.

Derrick “D-Nice” Jones of Boogie Down Productions was in attendance and described the wedding on Twitter.

D-Nice and Big Daddy Kane were once part of rivals crews during a legendary Hip-Hop feud between KRS-One’s Boogie Down Productions and Marley Marl’s Juice Crew which began in 1986.

“It was a beautiful ceremony,” D-Nice Tweeted. “It was an honor to attend his wedding. We have so much history. During the time when my crew (BDP) & his crew (The Juice Crew) were beefing, Kane & I were friends. I was even his hypeman at an Apollo show.”

big daddy kane , marriage

Lifestyle
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close