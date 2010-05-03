Rapper Big Daddy Kane Ties The Knot

Antonio Monterio Hardy, better known as Big Daddy Kane of the legendary Juice Crew and his bride Shawnette married May 1 at a private ceremony in North Carolina.

Derrick “D-Nice” Jones of Boogie Down Productions was in attendance and described the wedding on Twitter.

D-Nice and Big Daddy Kane were once part of rivals crews during a legendary Hip-Hop feud between KRS-One’s Boogie Down Productions and Marley Marl’s Juice Crew which began in 1986.

“It was a beautiful ceremony,” D-Nice Tweeted. “It was an honor to attend his wedding. We have so much history. During the time when my crew (BDP) & his crew (The Juice Crew) were beefing, Kane & I were friends. I was even his hypeman at an Apollo show.”