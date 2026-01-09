Listen Live
Close
News

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston

Published on January 9, 2026
Comment

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Beyonce Concert In Houston

Source: Frank Micelotta / Getty

Updated January 9th, 2026
In 1931, a small group men met for lunch at the Texas State Hotel with a goal: Preserving the cattle industry along the Texas Gulf Coast. One year later, The Houston Fat Stock Show and Livestock Exposition was created and what is now known as The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo began to take shape.

RELATED: [RODEO HOUSTON 2026] Here’s the Full Lineup

RELATED: Every Artist Bun B Has Brought to the Houston Rodeo (2022-24)

Since then, the rodeo has grown to include parades, a carnival, cooking competitions and of course.. music. The very first musical act to be featured at the rodeo took place in 1942, when Gene Autry “The Singing Cowboy,” and his majestic horse Champion trodded onto the scene and kicked off what would become a long-held tradition of featuring big name acts to entertain the crowd.

Related Stories

In 1970, Charley Pride would also make history — becoming the first black entertainer to hit the rodeo soundstage. The decades that followed would see more black entertainers including The Jackson 5The Isley BrothersKool & The Gang, Ray Charles, Bun B, Drake, Beyonce and even a few popular comedians!

Scroll below for a look back at the history of black performers at Rodeo Houston.

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1. 2024: 50 Cent

2024: 50 Cent Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

2. 2004: Ashanti

2004: Ashanti Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

3. 2004 & 2007: Beyonce

2004 & 2007: Beyonce Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

4. 1990-91: Bill Cosby

1990-91: Bill Cosby Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

5. 1985: Billy Ocean

1985: Billy Ocean Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

6. 2010: Black Eyed Peas

2010: Black Eyed Peas Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

7. 1997: Bo Diddley

1997: Bo Diddley Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

8. 2004: Bow Wow

2004: Bow Wow Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

9. 2000: Boyz II Men

2000: Boyz II Men Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

10. 1999 & 2002: Brian McKnight

1999 & 2002: Brian McKnight Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

11. 2022-2025: Bun B

2022-2025: Bun B Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

12. 1991: C+C Music Factory

1991: C+C Music Factory Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

13. 2019: Cardi B

2019: Cardi B Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

14. 2020: Chance the Rapper

2020: Chance the Rapper Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

15. 1970, 1972-87, 1989, 1991, 2002: Charley Pride

1970, 1972-87, 1989, 1991, 2002: Charley Pride Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

16. 2007: Cheetah Girls

2007: Cheetah Girls Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

17. 2012: China Anne McClain from A.N.T. Farm with the McClain Sisters

2012: China Anne McClain from A.N.T. Farm with the McClain Sisters Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

18. 1992: Color Me Badd

1992: Color Me Badd Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

19. 2009-10, 2016: Darius Rucker

2009-10, 2016: Darius Rucker Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

20. 2001-02: Destiny’s Child

2001-02: Destiny's Child Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

21. 2001: Diana Ross

2001: Diana Ross Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

22. 1997: Earth Wind and Fire

1997: Earth Wind and Fire Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

23. 2017: Fifth Harmony

2017: Fifth Harmony Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

24. 1991, 1993-94, 2006: Frankie Beverly & Maze

1991, 1993-94, 2006: Frankie Beverly & Maze Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

25. 1994, 1996, 2001, 2009 (with The Pips 1984): Gladys Knight

1994, 1996, 2001, 2009 (with The Pips 1984): Gladys Knight Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

26. 1990: James Ingram

1990: James Ingram Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

27. 2011: Janet Jackson

2011: Janet Jackson Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

28. 2016: Jason Derulo

2016: Jason Derulo Source:2016 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

29. 2008, 2012, 2015: John Legend

2008, 2012, 2015: John Legend Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

30. 2019, 2022: Kane Brown

2019, 2022: Kane Brown Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

31. 2019, 2022: KC and The Sunshine Band

2019, 2022: KC and The Sunshine Band Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

32. 2007: Kem

2007: Kem Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

33. 2022: Khalid

2022: Khalid Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

34. 2026: Lizzo

2026: Lizzo Source:Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Lizzo houston,events

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

35. 1982-83, 1986, 1996: Kool & The Gang

1982-83, 1986, 1996: Kool & The Gang Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

36. 2018: Leon Bridges

2018: Leon Bridges Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

37. 1999: Lionel Richie

1999: Lionel Richie Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

38. 1990: Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam

1990: Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

39. 2003: LL Cool J

2003: LL Cool J Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

40. 1989, 1998: Luther Vandross

1989, 1998: Luther Vandross Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

41. 2004: Marques Houston

2004: Marques Houston Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

42. 2004 (with Destiny’s Child — 2001-02): Michelle Williams

2004 (with Destiny's Child — 2001-02): Michelle Williams Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

43. 1999: Monica

1999: Monica Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

44. 1995, 2007: Natalie Cole

1995, 2007: Natalie Cole Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

45. 2004: Omarion

2004: Omarion Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

46. 1987, 1990, 1992, 2001: Patti LaBelle

1987, 1990, 1992, 2001: Patti LaBelle Source:R1 Digital

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

47. 1995: Peabo Bryson

1995: Peabo Bryson Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

48. 2006: Raven Symone

2006: Raven Symone Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

49. 2003: Ray Charles

2003: Ray Charles Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

50. 1975: Rufus with Chaka Khan

1975: Rufus with Chaka Khan Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

51. 2026: Shaboozey

2026: Shaboozey Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

52. 1993: Sinbad

1993: Sinbad Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

53. 2000: Smokey Robinson

2000: Smokey Robinson Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

54. 2009: Solange

2009: Solange Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

55. 1991: Stevie B

1991: Stevie B Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

56. 1972-73: The Fifth Dimension

1972-73: The Fifth Dimension Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

57. 1985: The Commodores

1985: The Commodores Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

58. 1991: The Isley Brothers

1991: The Isley Brothers Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

59. 1973-74: The Jackson 5

1973-74: The Jackson 5 Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

60. 1993: The Winans

1993: The Winans Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

61. 2014: Usher

2014: Usher Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

62. 1988: Zapp (featuring Roger)

1988: Zapp (featuring Roger) Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

63. 2023: Juvenile & Mannie Fresh

2023: Juvenile & Mannie Fresh Source:Juvenile & Mannie Fresh

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

64. 2024: Drake

2024: Drake Source:Drake

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

65. 2024: Rick Ross

2024: Rick Ross Source:Rick Ross

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

66. 2024: Nelly

2024: Nelly Source:Nelly

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

67. 2023: 8Ball and MJG

2023: 8Ball and MJG Source:8Ball and MJG

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

68. 2024: Eve

2024: Eve Source:RODEO HOUSTON

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

69. 2024: That Mexican OT

2024: That Mexican OT Source:That Mexican OT

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

70. 2024: The Ying Yang Twins

2024: The Ying Yang Twins Source:The Ying Yang Twins

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

71. 2022: Tobe Nwigwe

2022: Tobe Nwigwe Source:Tobe Nwigwe

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

72. 2023: Erykah Badu

2023: Erykah Badu Source:Erykah Badu

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

73. 2022: Lil Keke

2022: Lil Keke Source:Radio One

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

74. 2022: Slim Thug

2022: Slim Thug Source:Slim Thug

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

75. 2023: Big KRIT

2023: Big KRIT Source:Big KRIT

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

76. 2022: Big Mike

2022: Big Mike Source:Big Mike

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

77. 2024: DMC

2024: DMC Source:DMC

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

78. 2022: Devin the Dude

2022: Devin the Dude Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

79. 2023: Yungstar

2023: Yungstar Source:Yungstar

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

80. 2022: Z-Ro

2022: Z-Ro Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

81. 2022: Frankie J and Baby Bash

2022: Frankie J and Baby Bash Source:Frankie J and Baby Bash

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

82. 2023: David Banner

2023: David Banner Source:David Banner

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

83. 2024: E-40

2024: E-40 Source:Radio One Houston

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

84. 2024: Too Short

2024: Too Short Source:Too Short

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

85. 2022-03: Lil Flip

2022-03: Lil Flip Source:Lil Flip

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

86. 2023: Jazze Pha

2023: Jazze Pha Source:Jazze Pha

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

87. 2022: Willie D

2022: Willie D Source:Willie D

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

88. 2022: That Girl LayLay

2022: That Girl LayLay Source:That Girl LayLay

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

89. 2023: Cupid

2023: Cupid Source:Cupid

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

90. 2023: Tela

2023: Tela Source:Tela

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

91. 2023: Scarface

2023: Scarface Source:Getty

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

92. 2023: Chalie Boy

2023: Chalie Boy Source:Chalie Boy

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

93. 2022: H-Town

2022: H-Town Source:H-Town

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

94. 2022: Letoya Luckett

2022: Letoya Luckett Source:LeToya Luckett

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

95. 2022: Big Pokey & Paul Wall

2022: Big Pokey & Paul Wall Source:Big Pokey & Paul Wall

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

96. 2025: Keith Sweat

2025: Keith Sweat Source:HLSR

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

97. 2025: Jagged Edge

2025: Jagged Edge Source:Radio One

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

98. 2025: Yolanda Adams

2025: Yolanda Adams Source:HLSR

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

99. 2025: Ludacris

2025: Ludacris Source:HLSR

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

100. 2025: T.I.

2025: T.I. Source:HLSR

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

101. 2025: Don Toliver

2025: Don Toliver Source:HLSR

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

102. 2025: Coco Jones

2025: Coco Jones Source:HLSR

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Majic 102.1

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close