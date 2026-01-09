RELATED: [RODEO HOUSTON 2026] Here’s the Full Lineup
RELATED: Every Artist Bun B Has Brought to the Houston Rodeo (2022-24)
Since then, the rodeo has grown to include parades, a carnival, cooking competitions and of course.. music. The very first musical act to be featured at the rodeo took place in 1942, when Gene Autry “The Singing Cowboy,” and his majestic horse Champion trodded onto the scene and kicked off what would become a long-held tradition of featuring big name acts to entertain the crowd.
In 1970, Charley Pride would also make history — becoming the first black entertainer to hit the rodeo soundstage. The decades that followed would see more black entertainers including The Jackson 5, The Isley Brothers, Kool & The Gang, Ray Charles, Bun B, Drake, Beyonce and even a few popular comedians!
Scroll below for a look back at the history of black performers at Rodeo Houston.
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
1. 2024: 50 CentSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
2. 2004: AshantiSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
3. 2004 & 2007: BeyonceSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
4. 1990-91: Bill CosbySource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
5. 1985: Billy OceanSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
6. 2010: Black Eyed PeasSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
7. 1997: Bo DiddleySource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
8. 2004: Bow WowSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
9. 2000: Boyz II MenSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
10. 1999 & 2002: Brian McKnightSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
11. 2022-2025: Bun BSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
12. 1991: C+C Music FactorySource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
13. 2019: Cardi BSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
14. 2020: Chance the RapperSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
15. 1970, 1972-87, 1989, 1991, 2002: Charley PrideSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
16. 2007: Cheetah GirlsSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
17. 2012: China Anne McClain from A.N.T. Farm with the McClain SistersSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
18. 1992: Color Me BaddSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
19. 2009-10, 2016: Darius RuckerSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
20. 2001-02: Destiny’s ChildSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
21. 2001: Diana RossSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
22. 1997: Earth Wind and FireSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
23. 2017: Fifth HarmonySource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
24. 1991, 1993-94, 2006: Frankie Beverly & MazeSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
25. 1994, 1996, 2001, 2009 (with The Pips 1984): Gladys KnightSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
26. 1990: James IngramSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
27. 2011: Janet JacksonSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
28. 2016: Jason DeruloSource:2016 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
29. 2008, 2012, 2015: John LegendSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
30. 2019, 2022: Kane BrownSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
31. 2019, 2022: KC and The Sunshine BandSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
32. 2007: KemSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
33. 2022: KhalidSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
34. 2026: LizzoSource:Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Lizzo houston,events
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
35. 1982-83, 1986, 1996: Kool & The GangSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
36. 2018: Leon BridgesSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
37. 1999: Lionel RichieSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
38. 1990: Lisa Lisa & Cult JamSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
39. 2003: LL Cool JSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
40. 1989, 1998: Luther VandrossSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
41. 2004: Marques HoustonSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
42. 2004 (with Destiny’s Child — 2001-02): Michelle WilliamsSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
43. 1999: MonicaSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
44. 1995, 2007: Natalie ColeSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
45. 2004: OmarionSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
46. 1987, 1990, 1992, 2001: Patti LaBelleSource:R1 Digital
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
47. 1995: Peabo BrysonSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
48. 2006: Raven SymoneSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
49. 2003: Ray CharlesSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
50. 1975: Rufus with Chaka KhanSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
51. 2026: ShaboozeySource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
52. 1993: SinbadSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
53. 2000: Smokey RobinsonSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
54. 2009: SolangeSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
55. 1991: Stevie BSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
56. 1972-73: The Fifth DimensionSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
57. 1985: The CommodoresSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
58. 1991: The Isley BrothersSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
59. 1973-74: The Jackson 5Source:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
60. 1993: The WinansSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
61. 2014: UsherSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
62. 1988: Zapp (featuring Roger)Source:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
63. 2023: Juvenile & Mannie FreshSource:Juvenile & Mannie Fresh
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
64. 2024: DrakeSource:Drake
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
65. 2024: Rick RossSource:Rick Ross
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
66. 2024: NellySource:Nelly
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
67. 2023: 8Ball and MJGSource:8Ball and MJG
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
68. 2024: EveSource:RODEO HOUSTON
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
69. 2024: That Mexican OTSource:That Mexican OT
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
70. 2024: The Ying Yang TwinsSource:The Ying Yang Twins
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
71. 2022: Tobe NwigweSource:Tobe Nwigwe
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
72. 2023: Erykah BaduSource:Erykah Badu
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
73. 2022: Lil KekeSource:Radio One
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
74. 2022: Slim ThugSource:Slim Thug
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
75. 2023: Big KRITSource:Big KRIT
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
76. 2022: Big MikeSource:Big Mike
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
77. 2024: DMCSource:DMC
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
78. 2022: Devin the DudeSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
79. 2023: YungstarSource:Yungstar
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
80. 2022: Z-RoSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
81. 2022: Frankie J and Baby BashSource:Frankie J and Baby Bash
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
82. 2023: David BannerSource:David Banner
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
83. 2024: E-40Source:Radio One Houston
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
84. 2024: Too ShortSource:Too Short
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
85. 2022-03: Lil FlipSource:Lil Flip
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
86. 2023: Jazze PhaSource:Jazze Pha
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
87. 2022: Willie DSource:Willie D
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
88. 2022: That Girl LayLaySource:That Girl LayLay
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
89. 2023: CupidSource:Cupid
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
90. 2023: TelaSource:Tela
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
91. 2023: ScarfaceSource:Getty
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
92. 2023: Chalie BoySource:Chalie Boy
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
93. 2022: H-TownSource:H-Town
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
94. 2022: Letoya LuckettSource:LeToya Luckett
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
95. 2022: Big Pokey & Paul WallSource:Big Pokey & Paul Wall
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
96. 2025: Keith SweatSource:HLSR
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
97. 2025: Jagged EdgeSource:Radio One
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
98. 2025: Yolanda AdamsSource:HLSR
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
99. 2025: LudacrisSource:HLSR
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
100. 2025: T.I.Source:HLSR
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
101. 2025: Don ToliverSource:HLSR
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
102. 2025: Coco JonesSource:HLSR
1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com