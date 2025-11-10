Listen Live
Close
News

25 Free Meals, Deals & Discounts in Houston: Veterans Day 2025

Published on November 10, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Us Veteran woman homecoming

Source: Diamond Dogs / Getty

Veterans play a vital role in the United States, dedicating their lives to protecting the freedoms and values that define the nation. Their service requires courage, sacrifice, and an unwavering commitment to the country, often involving long periods away from family and loved ones. The contributions of veterans extend beyond the battlefield, as they bring discipline, leadership, and resilience to communities across the nation.

On Veterans Day, we honor these men and women and recognize the countless sacrifices they have made to ensure the safety and security of others. It is a time to reflect on their dedication, to express gratitude, and to remember that the freedoms enjoyed by Americans today are secured by their service and bravery. Thanking our veterans is not only a gesture of respect but also a reminder of the profound impact they have on society.

Scroll below for local deals and discounts available on Veterans Day – Tuesday, November 11th, 2025.

1. Wrangler

A woman carries her smartphone in her back pocket Source:Getty

 

Wrangle up military savings of 25% off after verification of military service at Wrangler, available year-round for active military, Veterans, spouses, and immediate family members.

 

2. Reebok

Angel Reese, Reebok Debut Signature Angel Reese 1 Source:Reebok

One of the biggest military discounts we’ve seen comes from Reebok. The brand offers a 40% military discount, available 365 days a year. Also available to first responders.

3. PUMA

PUMA's Suede XXl Classic Source:Courtesy of Brand

Doctors, nurses, first responders, and military personnel can head to Puma year-round to claim 20% off their order, available on online purchases only.

4. Carhartt

Sacai - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall 2025 Source:Getty

Need some new work boots? How about a winter sweater? Verify your military ID with Carhartt, and earn 15% off your current order.

5. Adidas

Brentford v Newcastle United - Premier League Source:Getty

Year-round, adidas offers a 30% in-store and online discount to medical professionals, first responders, nurses, military members, and teachers with verification.

6. AARP

In this photo illustration, an AARP logo is seen displayed... Source:Getty

At AARP, Veterans Day is every day. This limited-time deal on AARP membership offers up to 45% off membership for a limited time only, with 1-year memberships going for as little as $12 while this ongoing Veterans Day sale lasts.

7. Target

Target Store Front Source:(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Offering a 10% military / veteran discount through Nov 12 for military, veterans and their families.

8. Applebee’s

Sign at the entrance to an Applebee's in Midtown Manhattan... Source:Getty

Veterans and active duty military personnel can receive a free meal from a select menu by dining in at participating locations Nov. 11.

9. Buffalo Wild Wings

Hot Wings Source:General

This Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Buffalo Wild Wings is honoring past and present armed service members by offering 10 FREE Boneless Wings and Fries with valid ID. Available dine-in and walk-in at participating locations.  

10. Cicis Pizza

Enter to win a $100 CiCi’s Pizza Gift Card Source:Radio One

Cicis Pizza is offering a free adult buffet for all veterans and active-duty military (dine-in only, valid at all locations).

11. California Pizza Kitchen

Close-up of pizza topped with salami slices Source:Getty

All veterans and active military service members are eligible for a free entrée and drink from a select menu Nov. 11. They will also have a BOGO offer for a pizza, pasta or salad that can be used on a future visit through Nov. 25.

12. Chili’s

Chicken Chili Stuffed Sweet Potatoes Source:www.dariuscooks.com

The restaurant chain is offering free meals to veterans at participating restaurants. To redeem, just show a valid military ID. 

13. Chipotle

Chipotle Source:Andrew Hawryluk/Chipotlife

Active military and veterans can get a free entrée if they order one entrée between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time. A valid military ID must be shown to get the BOGO deal. It applies to bowls, burritos, salads and taco entrees.

14. Connors Steak & Seafood

Deals on Meals XO Seafood and Oysters Source:creative services

Veterans and active service members can receive 50% off a lunch or dinner entrée Nov. 11 at all Connors Steak & Seafood locations nationwide if they show valid military identification or are in uniform. 

15. Cracker Barrel

Logo of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in Olathe, Kansas. Source:Getty

Veterans and active-duty military can get a Sunrise Pancake Special (two buttermilk pancakes topped with whipped butter and syrup, with a choice of eggs or breakfast meat) in-store Nov. 11.

16. Denny’s

Gaby Estrella (Cq), serves Grand Slam breakfast at Denny's Restaurant in Santa Ana on the morning o Source:Getty

Active and retired military personnel can get a free Original Grand Slam, which is made up of two buttermilk pancakes, two crispy strips of bacon, two sausage links, and two eggs. The offer is valid from 5 a.m. to noon local time. 

17. Golden Corral

Crispy grilled chicken with fries and sauce served on a black plate Source:Getty

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Military Appreciation Night, where we will continue our tradition of honoring our active and former military members. Military Appreciation Night will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 11, from 4 p.m. – close. 

18. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Barbecue Ppork Source:Getty

Veterans and active-duty military personnel will get a free Pulled Pork Sandwich at all Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations nationwide if they show valid military ID or wear their uniform. The offer is available for dine-in or carryout. 

19. Hooters

Honey Chipotle Hot Wings Source:www.dariuscooks.com

All retired and active-duty military, who present proof of service or a military ID, can order one free meal from a special Veterans Day menu. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating Hooters locations.

20. Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão Source:General

FOGO is offering a special deal through Veterans Day Weekend. With a valid military ID, active-duty personnel and veterans will receive 50% off Full Churrasco or Indulgent Churrasco meals fr themselves, and 10% off  Full Churrasco or Indulgent Churrasco meals for their guests. Valid Nov. 7 through Nov. 11.

21. IHOP

IHOP International Pancake Day Source:Radio One Houston

The International House of Pancakes is celebrating Veterans Day by giving free Red White, and Blueberry Pancake Combo meals to veterans who come in Nov. 11 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. 

22. Little Caesars

Little Caesars Pizza Restaurant Chain Source:Getty

Veterans can snag a free Lunch Combo, which includes four slices of deep dish pizza and a 20-oz drink, anytime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 11.

23. Outback

Outback Steakhouse Alice Spring’s Chicken Source:www.auntbeesrecipes.com

Active-duty military and veterans get a free “Aussie 3-course meal” with a starter, choice of select entrée, and dessert for dine-in Nov. 10 and 11. Customers must show valid military ID to redeem.

24. Starbucks

US-NYC-SODA BAN Source:Getty

 Veterans and military spouses can go to any participating Starbucks location Nov. 11 for a free tall coffee, either brewed or iced. Café and drive-thru orders are eligible for the order, but cold brew, Nitro and beverage customizations are excluded. 

25. Nike

Nike x Martine Rose Sport collection 2025 Source:NIke

Nike offers a 10% discount to all active, reservist, veteran, and retired US military personnel, as well as to the spouses and dependents of active personnel.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
News

Gov. Abbott Threatens ‘100% Tariff’ On New Yorkers Moving to Texas

Scarface Bday
Contests

Win 4 VIP Passes to Scarface’s 55th Birthday Bash & Concert

Scarface Bday
Events

Scarface: 55th Birthday Bash | Nov. 14th at Bayou Music Center

Halloween Houston
10 Items
Family & Parenting

10 Fun & Free Family Halloween Events in Houston

Sports

HBCU Caught Up In Latest College Basketball Gambling & Fixed Games Investigation

hc082324Bushcluster
Local

Tips To Beat Long Lines At The Airport

Klassic Kuts Logo
Music

KLASSIC KUTS: Hidden Disco Gem You Sleep On!

Klassic Kuts Logo
Music

KLASSIC KUTS: The Disco Deep Cut That Became Hip-Hop Gold

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close