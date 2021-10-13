KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Beauties, apparently red hair is in this season and our favorite celebrities have not been shy about showing off the on-trend hair color. The bold look has been making its rounds on Instagram and we’re loving seeing these boss babes show off their fiery side for the fall. From Saweetie to Megan thee Stallion, the girls have been showing off and showing out and we’re loving the vibrant hair choice! Let’s take a look at some of our new favorite redheads!

From Saweetie to Megan Thee Stallion, Here Are Our Favorite New Redheads was originally published on hellobeautiful.com