Beauties, apparently red hair is in this season and our favorite celebrities have not been shy about showing off the on-trend hair color. The bold look has been making its rounds on Instagram and we’re loving seeing these boss babes show off their fiery side for the fall. From Saweetie to Megan thee Stallion, the girls have been showing off and showing out and we’re loving the vibrant hair choice! Let’s take a look at some of our new favorite redheads!
From Saweetie to Megan Thee Stallion, Here Are Our Favorite New Redheads was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. SaweetieSource:Saweetie's Instagram
Yesterday (October 13), the Icy rapper took to Instagram to debut her new, fiery red hair. She wore her new bold locks in a half down style with two French braids that crowned the sides of her head. We’re loving this new look on Saweetie!
2. Megan Thee StallionSource:Megan Thee Stallions's Instagram
Megan Thee Stallion is another redhead that we’re loving this season. The Hottie rapper sure turned up the heat when she debuted her red locs at Cardi B’s basement birthday party on October 12. She wore her new look in a half-up, half-down style with full bangs that framed her face and took to Instagram to share the look with fans with the caption “❤️🔥.”
3. KelisSource:Kelis's Instagram
We’re also obsessed with Kelis’s new red ‘do! This beauty wore her red locs in jumbo twist braids for her IG debut and looked absolutely stunning in a series of fresh-faced selfies.