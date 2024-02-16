“Let’s Be Clear”: DA Fani Willis’ Fiery Testimony Garners Mixed Reactions [WATCH]

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis took the stand and stood on business in a testimony that has the entire nation talking.

Willis, lead prosecutor in Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference case, defends herself in a heated hearing on Thursday (Feb. 15). Defense lawyers are attempting have Willis and her office removed from the case, alleging misconduct under the premise that “the district attorney hired her romantic partner [Nathan Wade] and has since financially benefited from his employment,” (TheHill.com).

Nathan Wade was hired in 2022 by Willis as a special prosecutor in the case against Trump. While Fani has admitted to a personal romantic relationship with Wade, she denies any inappropriate conduct or wrongdoings. Her passionate and arguably fiery testimony garnered many mixed reactions.

“You’ve been intrusive into people’s personal lives. You’re confused. You think I’m on trial…these people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020,” Fani later continues in response to the defense lawyer, “Don’t be cute with me, then think that you’re not going to get an answer….it’s highly offensive when someone lies on you!”

The hearing continues, however, “Fulton County prosecutors will not call District Attorney Fani Willis to the witness stand for additional questioning Friday,” (according to CBSnews.com).

