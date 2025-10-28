Listen Live
Our Favorite Moments from Majic Under The Stars 2025

Published on October 28, 2025

Source: Majic Under the Stars 2025 / Majic 102.1

Majic Under the Stars 2025 proved to be another unforgettable night of music, memories, and magic under the Houston sky. Thousands of fans packed The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion for a soulful celebration featuring some of R&B’s most iconic voices. From the opening act to the final encore, the energy never wavered as the audience sang, danced, and swayed along to every beat.. making it one of the most successful shows in the event’s history.

Keith Sweat headlined the evening with his signature blend of smooth vocals and timeless hits, taking fans on a nostalgic journey through classics like “Twisted” and “Nobody.” Xscape brought powerful harmonies and undeniable stage chemistry, proving why they remain one of the most beloved girl groups in R&B. October London added a fresh touch of modern soul, captivating the crowd with his silky tone and Marvin Gaye-inspired sound.

Adding to the excitement, Cupid had the entire pavilion on their feet with his high-energy performance and crowd-favorite line dance anthems. From start to finish, Majic Under the Stars 2025 delivered the perfect mix of old-school flavor and new-school soul, reaffirming why it’s Houston’s premier fall concert tradition. Fans left buzzing with joy — already counting down the days until next year’s show.

Scroll below for some of our favorite moments.

1. Xscap Interview with KG Smooth

2. October London Pays Tribute to D’Angelo

3. Majic Open Mic Winner Sequoyah

Majic Open Mic Winner Sequoyah Source:Algenon Buie

Majic Open Mic Winner Sequoyah majic under the stars 2025

4. Xscape Wowed the Crowd

Xscape Wowed the Crowd Source:Algenon Buie

Xscape Wowed the Crowd majic under the stars 2025

5. T.I. Makes Surprise Appearance

6. In the Photo Pic with Our Majic Crew

In the Photo Pic with Our Majic Crew Source:Algenon Buie

David Settle majic under the stars 2025

7. October London

October London Source:Algenon Buie

The classic styles never fall out of favor majic under the stars 2025

8. 90s Icons

90s Icons Source:Algenon Buie

Essential sounds for any true fan of 90s R&B majic under the stars 2025

9. Backstage with Cupid

10. Xscape Hits the Stage

11. Cupid Interview with Kandi Eastman

12. Keith Sweat

Keith Sweat Source:Algenon Buie

Decades later, he’s still got the moves majic under the stars 2025

13. The Legend

The Legend Source:Algenon Buie

We wanted to make this night last forever majic under the stars 2025

14. We spotted T.I. backstage listening to the Cash Money and No Limit VERZUZ

15. Go head, Keith!

Go head, Keith! Source:Algenon Buie

He was feeling the energy majic under the stars 2025

16. Experience the Majic

Experience the Majic Source:Algenon Buie

Under the Stars majic under the stars 2025

17. Xscape 2025

Xscape 2025 Source:Algenon Buie

Feels so good majic under the stars 2025

18. FanFare

FanFare Source:Algenon Buie

A night of Majic majic under the stars 2025

19. The Line Dance King

The Line Dance King Source:Algenon Buie

We Love Cupid majic under the stars 2025

20. Kandi Girl

Kandi Girl Source:Algenon Buie

Good music is forever majic under the stars 2025

21. Mr. London

Mr. London Source:Algenon Buie

A Classic Gentleman majic under the stars 2025

22. Legendary

Legendary Source:Algenon Buie

Icons of 90s R&B majic under the stars 2025

23. Flex with Cupid

Flex with Cupid Source:Algenon Buie

Our music friend and family majic under the stars 2025

24. Sky Houston

Sky Houston Source:Algenon Buie

Her outfit stole the show majic under the stars 2025

25. Xscape to the Majic

Xscape to the Majic Source:Algenon Buie

True R&B Divas majic under the stars 2025

26. Mr Smooth

Mr Smooth Source:Algenon Buie

KG Smooth Greets the Crowd majic under the stars 2025

27. Backstage with Xscape

28. Mr Sweat

Mr Sweat Source:Algenon Buie

Respect to a Legend majic under the stars 2025

29. Lovers Only

Lovers Only Source:Algenon Buie

Majic 2025 majic under the stars 2025

30. Fit Check with Sky Houston

31. Open Mic Winner Sequoyah On Her Journey to Majic Under The Stars

32. Pop That Fan

Pop That Fan Source:Algenon Buie

Mellow and Yellow majic under the stars 2025

33. Sweat

Sweat Source:Algenon Buie

Fan Fever majic under the stars 2025

34. Packed House

Packed House Source:Algenon Buie

Thank you Houston! majic under the stars 2025

35. Finish They Lyric with Sky Houston and KG Smooth

