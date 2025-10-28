Our Favorite Moments from Majic Under The Stars 2025

Majic Under the Stars 2025 proved to be another unforgettable night of music, memories, and magic under the Houston sky. Thousands of fans packed The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion for a soulful celebration featuring some of R&B’s most iconic voices. From the opening act to the final encore, the energy never wavered as the audience sang, danced, and swayed along to every beat.. making it one of the most successful shows in the event’s history.
Keith Sweat headlined the evening with his signature blend of smooth vocals and timeless hits, taking fans on a nostalgic journey through classics like “Twisted” and “Nobody.” Xscape brought powerful harmonies and undeniable stage chemistry, proving why they remain one of the most beloved girl groups in R&B. October London added a fresh touch of modern soul, captivating the crowd with his silky tone and Marvin Gaye-inspired sound.
Adding to the excitement, Cupid had the entire pavilion on their feet with his high-energy performance and crowd-favorite line dance anthems. From start to finish, Majic Under the Stars 2025 delivered the perfect mix of old-school flavor and new-school soul, reaffirming why it’s Houston’s premier fall concert tradition. Fans left buzzing with joy — already counting down the days until next year’s show.
Scroll below for some of our favorite moments.
1. Xscap Interview with KG Smooth
2. October London Pays Tribute to D'Angelo
3. Majic Open Mic Winner Sequoyah
4. Xscape Wowed the Crowd
5. T.I. Makes Surprise Appearance
6. In the Photo Pic with Our Majic Crew
7. October London
8. 90s Icons
9. Backstage with Cupid
10. Xscape Hits the Stage
11. Cupid Interview with Kandi Eastman
12. Keith Sweat
13. The Legend
14. We spotted T.I. backstage listening to the Cash Money and No Limit VERZUZ
15. Go head, Keith!
16. Experience the Majic
17. Xscape 2025
18. FanFare
19. The Line Dance King
20. Kandi Girl
21. Mr. London
22. Legendary
23. Flex with Cupid
24. Sky Houston
25. Xscape to the Majic
26. Mr Smooth
27. Backstage with Xscape
28. Mr Sweat
29. Lovers Only
30. Fit Check with Sky Houston
31. Open Mic Winner Sequoyah On Her Journey to Majic Under The Stars
32. Pop That Fan
33. Sweat
34. Packed House
