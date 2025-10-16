Listen Live
Entertainment

PLAYLIST: The Sound of The Soulquarians

Published on October 16, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pictured: Founding members of The Soulquarians (L-R): D’Angelo, Questlove, J. Dilla, James Poyser

Source: Getty

From the 1980s and into the 1990s, Neo-Soul (or “Progressive Soul,” depending on who you ask) became a prominent fixture on urban radio and beyond. At the forefront during the late 90s was a collective of like-minded individuals who strayed away from the commercialized R&B mainstay to craft a perfect blend of hip-hop, soul, live instrumentation, and socially conscious lyricism. That collective became known as The Soulquarians.

Founded by singer/musician D’Angelo, producer J. Dilla, and The Roots members Questlove & James Poyser, The Soulquarians (named partially after the founders’ joint sign of Aquarius) came together through their common interest in unconventional soul music. The foursome would later be joined by a rotating roster of musicians: singers Erykah Badu & Bilal, trumpeter Roy Hargrove, bassist Pino Palladino, and rappers Talib Kweli, Mos Def (Yasiin Bey), Q-Tip, and Common.

From 1999 to 2004, the collective put out some of the most prolific music of the era. From The Roots’ Things Fall Apart (1999) and D’Angelo’s Voodoo (2000) to Badu’s Mama’s Gun (2000) and Common’s Like Water for Chocolate (2000), The Soulquarians redefined R&B in a way that hasn’t been matched since.

Sadly, their collaborations were short-lived, and several members have passed away since then. However, their musical contributions will be remembered for decades to come.

Scroll down to take a look at some of The Soulquarians’ greatest works.

RELATED: R&B Icon D’Angelo Reportedly Dead At 51 After Private Cancer Battle

PLAYLIST: The Sound of The Soulquarians  was originally published on majicatl.com

1. D’Angelo – “Send It On”

2. The Roots ft. Erykah Badu & Eve – “You Got Me”

3. Q-Tip – “Vivrant Thing”

4. Common – “The Light”

5. Erykah Badu – “Bag Lady”

6. Bilal – “Sometimes”

7. Talib Kweli ft. Mos Def – “Joy”

8. Mos Def – “Umi Says”

9. Slum Village – “Fall In Love”

10. Roy Hargrove Presents The RH Factor – “Poetry”

11. Black Star – “K.O.S. (Determination)”

12. J. Dilla ft. D’Angelo & Common – “So Far To Go”

13. D’Angelo – “Africa”

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
MUTS LAWN TICKET SALE
Entertainment

Special Offer: Four Tickets for $30 Each at Majic Under the Stars!

MUTS Contest 2025
2 Items
Contests

Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 20, 2024
Entertainment

Hollywood Mourns the Loss of Iconic Actress Diane Keaton at 79

US-HEALTH-VIRUS
Crime

More Than 30 Missing Kids Found in Texas Human Trafficking Sweep

Applications Photo Illustration
Technology

Instagram To PG-13 Only Content for Teens

Jourdan Dunn donates blood
Health

Sickle Cell Awareness with Dr. Michelle Brucknor

D'Angelo and The Vanguard
23 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Klassic Kuts Logo
Music

KLASSIC KUTS: The Disco Deep Cut That Became Hip-Hop Gold

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close