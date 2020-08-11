If you need to define Black Girl Magic, take an in-depth look at Viola Davis. She is the first Black actress to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting. Viola has won an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, and two Tony Awards.
That is Black Girl Magic at it’s finest.
In addition to winning awards and bodying television and movie roles, Viola Davis makes sure she gives back to her community. She has used her platform to raise awareness about childhood hunger in America. She also started the $30K in 30 Days Project with the Nonprofit Hunger Is, awarding a $1,000 grant to the Rhode Island Community food bank in her home state. Viola also invested in the arts by donating funds to her alma mater, Central Falls High School, for its theater program.
Time magazine named Viola Davis one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2012 and 2017 but she has been influencing us for decades. From showing up on the red carpet in all her natural-hair glory, to winning awards left and right, Mrs Viola Davis has set the bar pretty high. In honor of her 55th birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she showed up and showed out on the red carpet.
10 Times Viola Davis Showed Up And Showed Out On The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE 69TH ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
Viola Davis attended the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in a radiant orange gown that looked magical against her brown skin.
2. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE 90TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Actress Viola Davis arrived to the 90th Annual Academy Awards in a beautiful, bubblegum pink sequins Michael Kors gown.
3. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE BRITISH ACADEMY BRITANNIA AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Viola Davis attended the 2018 British Academy Britannia Awards in a white flawless Bibhu Mohapatra gown.
4. VIOLA DAVIS AT NBC’S 75TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Viola Davis gave serious looks at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. She wore a form-fitting black gown partnered with a beautiful curly afro.
5. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE ROME FILM FEST, 2019Source:Getty
Viola Davis attended the Rome Film Fest is a white, empire-waist gown.
6. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE 71ST EMMY AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Viola Davis attended the 71st Emmy Awards in a one-shoulder, black velvet and white satin paneled dress by Alberta Ferretti.
7. VIOLA DAVIS AT TYLER PERRY STUDIOS GRAND OPENING GALA, 2019Source:Getty
Viola Davis attended Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala in a crimson red Jay Godfrey jumpsuit with a matching skirt.
8. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE EE BRITISH ACADEMY FILM AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Viola Davis attended the EE British Academy Film Awards in a black and white Armani Privé gown.
9. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE 14TH ANNUAL L’OREAL PARIS WOMEN OF WORTH AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Viola Davis attended the 14th Annual L’Oréal Paris Women Of Worth Awards in a black Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition Fall 2018 suit.
10. VIOLA DAVIS AT THE PREMIERE OF ABC’S “HOT GET GET AWAY WITH MURDER” SERIES FINALE, 2020Source:Getty
Viola Davis attended the premiere of the series finale of ABC’s “How To Get Away With Murder’ in a single-shoulder red jumpsuit.