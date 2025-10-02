Listen Live

Angel Reese’s Victoria’s Secret Debut Sparks Debate on Sexuality and Representation

Angel Reese just made history as the first athlete to walk the runway in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show—but the moment has sparked both praise and controversy. While many applaud her modeling debut, others are questioning the message it sends about the line between empowerment and over-sexualization, especially for female athletes. The segment dives into the evolving standards of beauty, visibility, and brand-building in women’s sports—and what it means when one of the WNBA’s brightest stars makes this kind of crossover.

More from Majic 102.1
Klassic Kuts Logo

KLASSIC KUTS: A Little Nasty Rock

3hr

Comment
12 Items

Lakers’ Jeanie Buss Responds To Report Over LeBron James’ “Outsized Ego” & Bronny Draft Drama

20hr

Comment
14 Items

Stefon Diggs’ Ex Drops Paternity Suit As DNA Test Reportedly Proves He’s The Father

22hr

Comment
22 Items

Drake Tries to Revive “Not Like Us” Lawsuit As Social Media Tells Him To Get Over It

23hr

Comment
14 Items

Black Actors With the Most Oscar Nominations of All Time

23hr

Comment
7 Items

A$AP Rocky Explains How Trump & Kanye West Made His Swedish Arrest “Worse”

1d

Comment

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close