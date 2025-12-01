Listen Live

Lane Kiffin to LSU: Did He Abandon His Ole Miss Players?

Lane Kiffin has officially left Ole Miss to become the new head coach at LSU, but the timing of the move has sparked major backlash. Just days after the Egg Bowl and amid what could’ve been a historic season for Ole Miss, Kiffin informed the team of his departure—leaving players, fans, and staff in shock. Critics argue the decision undermines team morale and disrupts momentum, with many players expected to transfer and assistants likely to follow him to Baton Rouge. While LSU offers bigger resources and recruiting power, some wonder if Kiffin is chasing prestige over loyalty. Is this a smart move—or a betrayal of trust?

Lane Kiffin to LSU: Did He Abandon His Ole Miss Players? was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Majic 102.1
Girl baking with her mother in kitchen at home

Unemployment Is High In Houston

1hr

"Sean Combs: The Reckoning" On Netflix

Cease & Desist Sent to Netflix for Diddy Docuseries

2hr

Rihanna & Asap Rocky

Rihanna On Her Latest Achievement, “God Didn’t Forget Me.”

4hr

hc082324Bushcluster

TSA To Charge $45 Fee To Travelers Without Real ID

6hr

Recomendaciones para aprovechar la comida sobrante de “Thanksgiving”

Time Is Up On Remaining Thanksgiving Leftovers

7hr

16 Items

Klay Thompson Renames His Boat After Megan Thee Stallion

21hr

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close