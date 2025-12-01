Listen Live

Notre Dame Snubbed From College Football Playoff: Fair or Name-Brand Fallout?

Notre Dame has been left out of the 2025 College Football Playoff, and fans are divided. Despite finishing the season with a respectable record, the Fighting Irish were passed over after losses to Miami and Texas A&M—two teams that did make the cut. In response, Notre Dame announced they are opting out of all non-CFP bowl games this year, sparking debate about their independence, strength of schedule, and relevance in the modern era. Critics say Notre Dame is still coasting on name-brand nostalgia and needs to either join a conference or beef up its schedule if it wants to be taken seriously again.

Notre Dame Snubbed From College Football Playoff: Fair or Name-Brand Fallout? was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Majic 102.1
'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala - Alternative Views

2026 Met Gala Co-Chairs Named

3hr

Comments
Mariah Carey's "Christmastime In Las Vegas" Dazzles At Dolby Live At Park MGM In Las Vegas

Mariah Carey’s Final Vegas Show To Stream Live On TikTok

3hr

Comments
10 Items

Ryan Coogler On Penning ‘Sinners’: “I Was Just Trying To Write From The Most Honest Place”

20hr

Comments
The Action Bible

The Action Bible: Win The Bestselling Illustrated Bible for Kids!

20hr

Comments
Santa Slims 2025

Santa Slim’s Holiday Bash & Toy Drive | December 13

20hr

Comments

Bronx Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Shooting Of NY Jet Kris Boyd

21hr

Comments

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close