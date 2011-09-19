﻿Senior Citizens “Grandma Scam” On The Rise!

Time to protect yourself and be more aware of your surroundings because Wells Fargo reports that crooks are impersonating relatives or friends and asking for rescue funds. Dubbed the “Grandma Scam,” a new type of crime is sweeping the nation and costing unwitting consumers untold thousands of dollars.

Here’s how it works: the crook contacts the victim by email, through a social networking site (such as Facebook) or by telephone. Many times the victims are senior citizens.

Posing as the victim’s grandchild, friend or co-worker, the scammer claims to be in desperate need of funds. The crook often says he or she lost their wallet, wrecked their car and/or has been arrested.

