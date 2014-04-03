An argument at a southeast Houston pizza restaurant has also ended in gunfire.

Investigators say the fight between three men moved to an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Broadway. Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson says officers responded to a call at about 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Crowson says although the shooter fled, officers believe they have his name and are following up on the information now.

Dispute at SE Houston Pizza Restaurant Ends in Gunfire [LISTEN] was originally published on news92fm.com

