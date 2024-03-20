[EXCLUSIVE] Scarface Compares Rap To A Bad Marriage: ‘I Don’t Respect It’

Scarface says he’s done creating new music. During a recent sit down with Madd Hatta, he says he’s given fans all that he has and explains why, creatively, he can’t get back to the artistic place that made him a hip hop legend.
RELATED: Scarface’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ is One Of The Best Yet. Watch It Here
RELATED: Rakim and Scarface To Be Honored At First Ever Hip-Hop Grandmaster Awards
It was a passionate interview to say the least, and comes at an interesting time: Face recently announced a tour on the heels of his renowned Tiny Desk Concert, which took place in late 2023.
Check out the clip below.
