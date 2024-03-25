Save The Date: Praise in The Park Returns April 27, 2024

Save The Date, Houston! It’s back and bigger than ever! Praise In The Park returns on Wednesday, April 27, 2024.
RELATED: Our favorite moments from Praise in the Park 2023
Stay tuned for artist lineup and more..see you in April for another amazing day of fellowship with Houston’s Inspiration Station. Presented by Your Houston Area Chevy Dealers.
