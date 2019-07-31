WTF?: Woman ‘Marries’ Her Dog On Live TV

Now I know from personal experience that your pets can become like one of your family members but now this is taking it to another (strange) level.

A British woman named Elizabeth Hoad went on tv and decided to commit to spending the rest of her life with her best friend who happens to be her dog Logan. Oh and they actually kissed at the end of the ceremony…Ewww really?? Is all that necessary?

See the video HERE

