Inside Her Story: Brian Banks’ Mom Hopes Their Story Can Help Others

Brian Banks was a high school football player when he was wrongly convicted of a crime he didn’t commit. Because of this he was sentenced a to a decade in prison. But, things turned around thanks to the love and support of his mother, Leomia Delaney. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Delaney who says the film tells a, “painful story that does have a happy ending.”

Delaney shared that she just waned to move on with her life, but she also “wanted Brian to be free and feel free.” Banks decided he wanted to tell his story and Delaney believes it can be powerful because she knows, “there are a lot of Brian Banks out there.”

She admits that watching the film, “brought back so many vivid memories” and it was “heart-wrenching.” She has some advice for mothers who have found themselves in the position she was in, “just stay faithful, prayerful,” she says, “and stay supportive” of your child.

The Brian Banks movie is in theaters now.

