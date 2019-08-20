Teddy Riley Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The power of New Jack Swing has carried Teddy Riley all over the world and more. Now he officially has a star in Hollywood.

On Friday (Aug. 16), the famed producer responsible for albums such as Dangerous, Blackstreet’s Another Level and more received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The achievement arrives more than 30 years after the New York native launched his career working with Keith Sweat and Guy and crafting R&B classics such as “Remember The Time,” “I Like,” “Let’s Chill,” “Before I Let You Go” and more.

“I’m thrilled [about the honor], but it’s a calm, cool excitement because I’m afraid of anxiety,” he said according to Variety. “I think, however, I’m going to be pretty emotional about my star the day-of.”

Riley was honored by the likes of Tank and others. “I proceeded to listen, to be inspired, to learn and understand what greatness and who God is because when he makes something and he has a divine purpose for it, and he wants it to be elevated to a place that very few men have ever been or have ever seen, he does it and he does it very well,” the “When We” singer said. “And he’s done that with Mr. Teddy Riley.”

When it was his turn to take the microphone, Riley thanked industry veterans, Mike Concepcion and Clarence Avant for helping him map out his career. “Mike adopted me as a nephew…the one thing that I was able to do with that is make it into something where people can see us and me take someone as giant as him in the street world and bring into the music industry. We made success together.”

